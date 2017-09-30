Thought we were outstanding first 25 mins, then the subs happened and that dominance slipped. That's the big worry for next week. Playing like the first 25 minutes I don't believe Cas could beat it, but Cas themselves play in patches and only need the opposition dropping for a period and they hit it hard. Taking Parcell off for me is an absolute no no, the team visibly drops significantly, both defensively and offensively. We also need Cuthbertson out there as much as possible,



But how good did we look when we had that control. I really hope Wardy can play though, the difference with him in and out is huge.