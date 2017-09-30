WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:05 am
tvoc User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22265
Walker over Golding every day of every week. You need a positive, confident, go forward back three on kick returns - Walker does this, Golding is hesitant and still too sideways although improving IMO.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:16 am
Gotcha User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15240
Thought we were outstanding first 25 mins, then the subs happened and that dominance slipped. That's the big worry for next week. Playing like the first 25 minutes I don't believe Cas could beat it, but Cas themselves play in patches and only need the opposition dropping for a period and they hit it hard. Taking Parcell off for me is an absolute no no, the team visibly drops significantly, both defensively and offensively. We also need Cuthbertson out there as much as possible,

But how good did we look when we had that control. I really hope Wardy can play though, the difference with him in and out is huge.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:16 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17526
Well done on the win and congratulations on reaching another Grand Final.

The better team on the night won and thankfully the result was not down to the referee's whistle. Hull paid the price for a slow start although we showed great endeavour to get back into the game after being totally outplayed in the first twenty minutes or so.
