Juan Cornetto wrote:
Really excellent performance from the start with tremendous attacking defensive effort in their half. Bad luck for Wardy hope it is not too serious.
Deserved MOM for Singleton who was a monster, excellent finishing from Ward and Sutty, cool goal kicking by Watkins (who looks a natural goal kicker) and some glimpses from the past by Mags and Rob
How cool & composed was Watkins? A huge turnaround from looking like he'd drawn the short straw
to take GK's.