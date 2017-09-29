First half we was most dominant I've seen us in a while just failed to score one or two tries we needed and probably deserved, but we got the job done in the end, Singleton and Garbutt were class throughout mcguire and burrow took charge when they needed to, I would definitely play Ash Golding for Grand Final next week over Walker, just think Walker is abit young and Golding seems the better out of the two in pressure situations which is all the game in the grand final, hopefully Ward isn't to serious and hopefully see him on pitch next week, but he looked to be in some discomfort, well done Mighty Rhinos what a difference a year makes and hopefully we'll be lifting that trophy again like we belong. MOT ALAW!!!!!!!