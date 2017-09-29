WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:53 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 930
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Really excellent performance from the start with tremendous attacking defensive effort in their half. Bad luck for Wardy hope it is not too serious.

Deserved MOM for Singleton who was a monster, excellent finishing from Ward and Sutty, cool goal kicking by Watkins (who looks a natural goal kicker) and some glimpses from the past by Mags and Rob

How cool & composed was Watkins? A huge turnaround from looking like he'd drawn the short straw
to take GK's.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:55 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 531
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Gutted we lost but fair play to you guys you totally deserved it your 1st half an hour was faultless, what an advert for the game both the semis have been.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:59 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1198
RHINO-MARK wrote:
How cool & composed was Watkins? A huge turnaround from looking like he'd drawn the short straw
to take GK's.


Imagine how good he could be now if he had taken it up 3/4 years ago. For obvious reasons that wasn't required.

After what happened with Percival last night and the proven kicker in Gale landing all his one of my main concerns was Watkins going up against Sneyd at conversions.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:04 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8746
Location: Leeds
RHINO-MARK wrote:
How cool & composed was Watkins? A huge turnaround from looking like he'd drawn the short straw
to take GK's.

I think he's become a real leader within this current group. He doesn't get given the ball in attacking positions enough, but he is great returning the the ball from our own line, and he makes 30 tackles a game. Superb player and a great bloke.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Winning a Semi-Final without a SS.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:07 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8746
Location: Leeds
It was like watching a game at belle vue.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Winning a Semi-Final without a SS.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:17 pm
GCM1980 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Feb 15, 2003 4:26 pm
Posts: 7757
Charlie Sheen wrote:
It was like watching a game at belle vue.

That's exactly how I described the atmosphere :lol:
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:43 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 930
PrinterThe wrote:
Imagine how good he could be now if he had taken it up 3/4 years ago. For obvious reasons that wasn't required.

After what happened with Percival last night and the proven kicker in Gale landing all his one of my main concerns was Watkins going up against Sneyd at conversions.

Agree with all that then look at what he's been through off the pitch aswell what a man. :BOW:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:50 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 752
Terrific effort tonight. The pack really stood up. Two great semi-finals which could have gone either way. Hope Stevie Ward has not broken his wrist or similar but I fear the worst, cruel on him, he has been excellent of late.
Credit to McD for getting this performance when it mattered, Leeds needed to be at their best and just had enough.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:03 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1258
Mark Laurie wrote:
Terrific effort tonight. The pack really stood up. Two great semi-finals which could have gone either way. Hope Stevie Ward has not broken his wrist or similar but I fear the worst, cruel on him, he has been excellent of late.
Credit to McD for getting this performance when it mattered, Leeds needed to be at their best and just had enough.


I think Ward has dislocated his shoulder, always a tricky injury and his recovery time will depend a lot on how quickly and how well they can get it back in place.

For his sake I hope he can pull through as he imo has been one of our best this year and deserves GF and an England call up to boot.

If he doesn't I still have a lot of confidence in Jimmy K (or Delaney if he is back) to show up well next week, but Ward personally deserves to play next week
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:46 pm
Jrrhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 223
First half we was most dominant I've seen us in a while just failed to score one or two tries we needed and probably deserved, but we got the job done in the end, Singleton and Garbutt were class throughout mcguire and burrow took charge when they needed to, I would definitely play Ash Golding for Grand Final next week over Walker, just think Walker is abit young and Golding seems the better out of the two in pressure situations which is all the game in the grand final, hopefully Ward isn't to serious and hopefully see him on pitch next week, but he looked to be in some discomfort, well done Mighty Rhinos what a difference a year makes and hopefully we'll be lifting that trophy again like we belong. MOT ALAW!!!!!!!
