tad rhino wrote: if correct im astounded. although I rate walker highly to drop a young player after 2 cracking games is a real kick in the bollox for him. terrible man management. hes earnt that shirt tonight

Think I would have gone with Golding but it is a close call. BM picking the team he believes have the best chance of winning can hardly be described as terrible man management though. He has said several times telling players that they are not playing is the worst part of the job. Imagine most coaches would agree.