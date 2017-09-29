tad rhino wrote: if correct im astounded. although I rate walker highly to drop a young player after 2 cracking games is a real kick in the bollox for him. terrible man management. hes earnt that shirt tonight

Unless Golding is not fully fit then I agree with you. Walker has the capability to be a match winner but Golding has the better defence and has also showed some good attacking skills. This match could be decided on defensive mistakes and kicking. Let us hope young Walker does well.