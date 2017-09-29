WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:45 pm
PCollinson1990
Sunny and clear in Liverpool, train to Leeds, looking forward to a cracking game.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:15 pm
tad rhino
Frosties. wrote:
Golding and Ferres to drop out of 19 tonight.



if correct im astounded. although I rate walker highly to drop a young player after 2 cracking games is a real kick in the bollox for him. terrible man management. hes earnt that shirt tonight
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:23 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
tad rhino wrote:
if correct im astounded. although I rate walker highly to drop a young player after 2 cracking games is a real kick in the bollox for him. terrible man management. hes earnt that shirt tonight


Good selection by BmD. Leaving the penalty machine that is Ferris out with Sneyd's laser guided boot there to take advantage
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:31 pm
GCM1980
Sal Paradise wrote:
Why is your wife having a baby?

This is a game of rugby - a form of entertainment, do you get nervous when you go to a concert?

Given that there isn't any sort of competitive element, he hasn't pledged allegiance to one side or the other, and the outcome is fairly certain at a concert, probably not, no.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:06 pm
Juan Cornetto
tad rhino wrote:
if correct im astounded. although I rate walker highly to drop a young player after 2 cracking games is a real kick in the bollox for him. terrible man management. hes earnt that shirt tonight


Unless Golding is not fully fit then I agree with you. Walker has the capability to be a match winner but Golding has the better defence and has also showed some good attacking skills. This match could be decided on defensive mistakes and kicking. Let us hope young Walker does well.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
