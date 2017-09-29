WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:50 am
Joshheff90 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 314
Looks like walker will be playing tonight.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:50 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20401
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
is golding injured? doesn't deserve dropping after 2 excellent displays
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:54 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15213
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
freddyfox73 wrote:
Still don't understand picking 4 subs and using 3...


He's picked that up from the master tactician.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:59 am
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3609
I'm sorry to say I really fancy Hull tonight. I think with the wet weather their forwards will do a number, with Sneyd's kicking influential.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:09 pm
Joshheff90 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 314
tad rhino wrote:
is golding injured? doesn't deserve dropping after 2 excellent displays


I'm not sure RE Golding. Just that Walker posted on Instagram a picture of him playing against cas with the caption game day can't wait to get back out there.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:11 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3270
Location: location, location
How does Walker merit selection?
Great prospect but so is Golding and has not let the side down recently.
Not sure Walkers defence tonight is going to help us much.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:46 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1191
Tbf it is genuinely one of the toughest selection dilemmas from recent memory. If he goes Golding and we lack a bit on attack then they'll be calls saying he should've picked Walker and likewise if he goes Walker and he isn't strong enough defensively.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:50 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5486
Location: Hill Valley
FlexWheeler wrote:
I'm sorry to say I really fancy Hull tonight. I think with the wet weather their forwards will do a number, with Sneyd's kicking influential.


Not sure what forecast you looked at mate but BBC weather has dry with sunny intervals for rest of day and dry evening.

Anyway, we have to deal with Sneyd's kicks that is a given whatever the weather or we will suffer the same fate as the Cup Semi.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:51 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8740
Location: Leeds
It reminds me of when we had Hall and Smith battling it out for the right wing position about a decade ago, and unless they can find a way to get them both in the team, then it will go the same way as that battle did for one of them. Although, it seems the club see walker as a 6 long term.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, Charlie Sheen, Dadsylad, Emagdnim13, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, malcadele, Marcus's Bicycle, mk_fc, PrinterThe, rodney_trotter, Seth, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Ghost of '99, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 292 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,0092,23276,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM