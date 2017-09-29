BrisbaneRhino wrote: I think there's a difference between resting a few and picking a virtual reserve side. Cas were already missing Gale last time out - given the possibility of him not recovering in time I can see some sense in protecting other key players. I can't and don't see sense in the whole team effectively taking a week off at a time when they need to be building confidence and fluency.

Well I suppose we'll never know how they'd have played if the didn't rest so many the week before. Even if they didn't I don't think that would've helped with the nerves and it was a nervy showing by them. Yes Gale held his at the end but on the whole you could see a very nervous team out there at times and it does raise a question for the GF that they were 10 up with 10 to go and proceeded to conceded 3 tries in 7 mins and lose the lead and let off by Percival having even more nerves.....that's not good whatever you think of them and their rightful worth of being champions.We know what people think of Leeds' slim chances of beating Cas, but if it's Hull in the final then I might have to tip them because Sneyd isn't missing numerous goalkicks.