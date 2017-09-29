BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8282

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium



I think there's a difference between resting a few and picking a virtual reserve side. Cas were already missing Gale last time out - given the possibility of him not recovering in time I can see some sense in protecting other key players. I can't and don't see sense in the whole team effectively taking a week off at a time when they need to be building confidence and fluency. Gotcha

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm

Posts: 15239

Leeds Thirteen wrote: Quality ? Really ? Lots of effort and of course the required intensity , not sure where the quality was though



If you are so in tuned to the rubbish Leeds have churned out for the last two years, then you probably won't know what quality is. That was a quality game last night, a lot of intensity, and excitement. I hope we get to see more tonight. If you are so in tuned to the rubbish Leeds have churned out for the last two years, then you probably won't know what quality is. That was a quality game last night, a lot of intensity, and excitement. I hope we get to see more tonight. #frostiesbitches We know who you are. Bang

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm

Posts: 8743

Location: LDZ

I'm nervous. YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!

TEAM UP! TEAM UP! PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1189

BrisbaneRhino wrote: I think there's a difference between resting a few and picking a virtual reserve side. Cas were already missing Gale last time out - given the possibility of him not recovering in time I can see some sense in protecting other key players. I can't and don't see sense in the whole team effectively taking a week off at a time when they need to be building confidence and fluency.



Well I suppose we'll never know how they'd have played if the didn't rest so many the week before. Even if they didn't I don't think that would've helped with the nerves and it was a nervy showing by them. Yes Gale held his at the end but on the whole you could see a very nervous team out there at times and it does raise a question for the GF that they were 10 up with 10 to go and proceeded to conceded 3 tries in 7 mins and lose the lead and let off by Percival having even more nerves.....that's not good whatever you think of them and their rightful worth of being champions.



We know what people think of Leeds' slim chances of beating Cas, but if it's Hull in the final then I might have to tip them because Sneyd isn't missing numerous goalkicks. Well I suppose we'll never know how they'd have played if the didn't rest so many the week before. Even if they didn't I don't think that would've helped with the nerves and it was a nervy showing by them. Yes Gale held his at the end but on the whole you could see a very nervous team out there at times and it does raise a question for the GF that they were 10 up with 10 to go and proceeded to conceded 3 tries in 7 mins and lose the lead and let off by Percival having even more nerves.....that's not good whatever you think of them and their rightful worth of being champions.We know what people think of Leeds' slim chances of beating Cas, but if it's Hull in the final then I might have to tip them because Sneyd isn't missing numerous goalkicks. Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15630

Location: On the road

PrinterThe wrote: Well I suppose we'll never know how they'd have played if the didn't rest so many the week before. Even if they didn't I don't think that would've helped with the nerves and it was a nervy showing by them. Yes Gale held his at the end but on the whole you could see a very nervous team out there at times and it does raise a question for the GF that they were 10 up with 10 to go and proceeded to conceded 3 tries in 7 mins and lose the lead and let off by Percival having even more nerves.....that's not good whatever you think of them and their rightful worth of being champions.



We know what people think of Leeds' slim chances of beating Cas, but if it's Hull in the final then I might have to tip them because Sneyd isn't missing numerous goalkicks.

I think you raise some good points my take is that the game last night will work to Cas' favour. They have faced and avoided the abyss and like the great Leeds sides of the past gained fortitude from their ability to handle adversity. The Cas player that worry me the most would be Roberts he seemed ill equipped to deal with the pressure he single-handedly gave the momentum to Saints in the second half I think you raise some good points my take is that the game last night will work to Cas' favour. They have faced and avoided the abyss and like the great Leeds sides of the past gained fortitude from their ability to handle adversity. The Cas player that worry me the most would be Roberts he seemed ill equipped to deal with the pressure he single-handedly gave the momentum to Saints in the second half Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. tvoc

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm

Posts: 22260

BrisbaneRhino wrote: I think there's a difference between resting a few and picking a virtual reserve side. Cas were already missing Gale last time out - given the possibility of him not recovering in time I can see some sense in protecting other key players. I can't and don't see sense in the whole team effectively taking a week off at a time when they need to be building confidence and fluency.



Which game did Castleford do this or are we talking Leeds at Wigan? Last week (from memory) Cas had nine of last night's seventeen on duty - Eden, Webster, McShane, McMeeken, Springer, Roberts, Cook, Foster and Sene-Lefao plus Lynch (who after last night can no longer equal or beat Sinfield's SL appearances record) Hitchcox and Monaghan. It was actually a reasonable looking team on paper - would have arguably coped with a full strength Leeds given recent results between the two - but Hull had far more to play for and it showed. Which game did Castleford do this or are we talking Leeds at Wigan? Last week (from memory) Cas had nine of last night's seventeen on duty - Eden, Webster, McShane, McMeeken, Springer, Roberts, Cook, Foster and Sene-Lefao plus Lynch (who after last night can no longer equal or beat Sinfield's SL appearances record) Hitchcox and Monaghan. It was actually a reasonable looking team on paper - would have arguably coped with a full strength Leeds given recent results between the two - but Hull had far more to play for and it showed. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BRK, C O Jones, Carlotti, Emagdnim13, finglas, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, LeedsDave, Nev0807, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rodhutch, WF Rhino and 287 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 1 ... 14 176 posts • Page 18 of 18 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,639,790 2,187 76,253 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 19:45 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV TOMORROW : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























