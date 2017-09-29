WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:11 am
BrisbaneRhino






I think there's a difference between resting a few and picking a virtual reserve side. Cas were already missing Gale last time out - given the possibility of him not recovering in time I can see some sense in protecting other key players. I can't and don't see sense in the whole team effectively taking a week off at a time when they need to be building confidence and fluency.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:54 am
Gotcha





Leeds Thirteen wrote:
Quality ? Really ? Lots of effort and of course the required intensity , not sure where the quality was though :THINK:


If you are so in tuned to the rubbish Leeds have churned out for the last two years, then you probably won't know what quality is. That was a quality game last night, a lot of intensity, and excitement. I hope we get to see more tonight.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:35 am
Bang






I'm nervous.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:17 am
PrinterThe




BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I think there's a difference between resting a few and picking a virtual reserve side. Cas were already missing Gale last time out - given the possibility of him not recovering in time I can see some sense in protecting other key players. I can't and don't see sense in the whole team effectively taking a week off at a time when they need to be building confidence and fluency.


Well I suppose we'll never know how they'd have played if the didn't rest so many the week before. Even if they didn't I don't think that would've helped with the nerves and it was a nervy showing by them. Yes Gale held his at the end but on the whole you could see a very nervous team out there at times and it does raise a question for the GF that they were 10 up with 10 to go and proceeded to conceded 3 tries in 7 mins and lose the lead and let off by Percival having even more nerves.....that's not good whatever you think of them and their rightful worth of being champions.

We know what people think of Leeds' slim chances of beating Cas, but if it's Hull in the final then I might have to tip them because Sneyd isn't missing numerous goalkicks.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:18 am
Sal Paradise






PrinterThe wrote:
Well I suppose we'll never know how they'd have played if the didn't rest so many the week before. Even if they didn't I don't think that would've helped with the nerves and it was a nervy showing by them. Yes Gale held his at the end but on the whole you could see a very nervous team out there at times and it does raise a question for the GF that they were 10 up with 10 to go and proceeded to conceded 3 tries in 7 mins and lose the lead and let off by Percival having even more nerves.....that's not good whatever you think of them and their rightful worth of being champions.

We know what people think of Leeds' slim chances of beating Cas, but if it's Hull in the final then I might have to tip them because Sneyd isn't missing numerous goalkicks.

I think you raise some good points my take is that the game last night will work to Cas' favour. They have faced and avoided the abyss and like the great Leeds sides of the past gained fortitude from their ability to handle adversity. The Cas player that worry me the most would be Roberts he seemed ill equipped to deal with the pressure he single-handedly gave the momentum to Saints in the second half
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:26 am
tvoc





BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I think there's a difference between resting a few and picking a virtual reserve side. Cas were already missing Gale last time out - given the possibility of him not recovering in time I can see some sense in protecting other key players. I can't and don't see sense in the whole team effectively taking a week off at a time when they need to be building confidence and fluency.


Which game did Castleford do this or are we talking Leeds at Wigan? Last week (from memory) Cas had nine of last night's seventeen on duty - Eden, Webster, McShane, McMeeken, Springer, Roberts, Cook, Foster and Sene-Lefao plus Lynch (who after last night can no longer equal or beat Sinfield's SL appearances record) Hitchcox and Monaghan. It was actually a reasonable looking team on paper - would have arguably coped with a full strength Leeds given recent results between the two - but Hull had far more to play for and it showed.
