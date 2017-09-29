BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I think there's a difference between resting a few and picking a virtual reserve side. Cas were already missing Gale last time out - given the possibility of him not recovering in time I can see some sense in protecting other key players. I can't and don't see sense in the whole team effectively taking a week off at a time when they need to be building confidence and fluency.
Which game did Castleford do this or are we talking Leeds at Wigan? Last week (from memory) Cas had nine of last night's seventeen on duty - Eden, Webster, McShane, McMeeken, Springer, Roberts, Cook, Foster and Sene-Lefao plus Lynch (who after last night can no longer equal or beat Sinfield's SL appearances record) Hitchcox and Monaghan. It was actually a reasonable looking team on paper - would have arguably coped with a full strength Leeds given recent results between the two - but Hull had far more to play for and it showed.
