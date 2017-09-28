Had Leeds walked out at Wembley having rested several players before the semi-final the tactic would have appeared to have worked. It worked in 1978, the result in 2017 suggests it didn't this time.
Castleford will be at Old Trafford in their first Grand Final having just beaten a team they lost to in their previous meeting. What part resting several key players the week before played in the victory is open to debate, the result suggests the tactic worked. In a semi-final all that matters is the result.