PrinterThe wrote: Did Powell leave an unused sub on the bench and play with only 16 men?



Yep. Springer didn't get on the field.

Hard to argue it didn't work for Castleford when this time they won. The game was similar to when St Helens last visited Wheldon Road - heroic defensively (and had to be) taking their chances when they came along.



Any Leeds fans there in 2004 will remember Bradford stepping it up in the Play-Offs and forcing Leeds in to needing the then available second chance. No such luxury for Castleford tonight. Not easy getting somewhere you haven't been in a while or in Cas' case have never been. Congratulations to them - well deserved.



tvoc wrote: Hard to argue it didn't work for Castleford when this time they won.



It's not that hard when they were outscored 5 tries to 3. A kicking performance of only 1 from 5 from the opposition is not a gift you'll get many times in rugby.



cas all the way wrote: Yep. Springer didn't get on the field.



Interesting then how a coach who has been heavily praised on here all year did something that McDermott gets slaughtered and called an idiot for.

Powell was an idiot for not using his sub. Its idiotic whoever does it. Charlie Sheen

Gotcha wrote: But they haven't learnt all season on how cr@p a kicker a Percival is, and shouldn't have the job.

I think he's hugely overrated personally. I've never got the hype.



At least he'd lose his virginity. tvoc

Had Leeds walked out at Wembley having rested several players before the semi-final the tactic would have appeared to have worked. It worked in 1978, the result in 2017 suggests it didn't this time.



Had Leeds walked out at Wembley having rested several players before the semi-final the tactic would have appeared to have worked. It worked in 1978, the result in 2017 suggests it didn't this time.

Castleford will be at Old Trafford in their first Grand Final having just beaten a team they lost to in their previous meeting. What part resting several key players the week before played in the victory is open to debate, the result suggests the tactic worked. In a semi-final all that matters is the result.

