Hard to argue it didn't work for Castleford when this time they won. The game was similar to when St Helens last visited Wheldon Road - heroic defensively (and had to be) taking their chances when they came along.



Any Leeds fans there in 2004 will remember Bradford stepping it up in the Play-Offs and forcing Leeds in to needing the then available second chance. No such luxury for Castleford tonight. Not easy getting somewhere you haven't been in a while or in Cas' case have never been. Congratulations to them - well deserved.



Hope tomorrow's game will be as exciting a game to watch - could go either way. I've tipped Hull but hope I'm proved wrong.