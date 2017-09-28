WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:59 pm
Leeds Thirteen User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm
Posts: 615
Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )
Quality ? Really ? Lots of effort and of course the required intensity , not sure where the quality was though :THINK:
" Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created,
its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated
nothings really different , all governments the same ,
they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game "
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:08 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1186
cas all the way wrote:
Worked a treat. :D


Tbf it didn't even though you won, you're very fortunate that Percival flopped with his kicking.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:16 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1186
Did Powell leave an unused sub on the bench and play with only 16 men?
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:18 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2696
Location: advertising my villa
PrinterThe wrote:
Did Powell leave an unused sub on the bench and play with only 16 men?


Yep. Springer didn't get on the field.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:24 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22258
Hard to argue it didn't work for Castleford when this time they won. The game was similar to when St Helens last visited Wheldon Road - heroic defensively (and had to be) taking their chances when they came along.

Any Leeds fans there in 2004 will remember Bradford stepping it up in the Play-Offs and forcing Leeds in to needing the then available second chance. No such luxury for Castleford tonight. Not easy getting somewhere you haven't been in a while or in Cas' case have never been. Congratulations to them - well deserved.

Hope tomorrow's game will be as exciting a game to watch - could go either way. I've tipped Hull but hope I'm proved wrong.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:33 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1186
tvoc wrote:
Hard to argue it didn't work for Castleford when this time they won.


It's not that hard when they were outscored 5 tries to 3. A kicking performance of only 1 from 5 from the opposition is not a gift you'll get many times in rugby.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:35 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1186
cas all the way wrote:
Yep. Springer didn't get on the field.


Interesting then how a coach who has been heavily praised on here all year did something that McDermott gets slaughtered and called an idiot for.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:30 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8280
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Powell was an idiot for not using his sub. Its idiotic whoever does it.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Joshheff90, Jrrhino and 184 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,6691,63976,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM