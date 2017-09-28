WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:37 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8741
Location: LDZ
No doubt his confidence was rock bottom. But to not try? It just didnt make sense.

You have to play yourself into form. Catch a couple and he could gain at least some form of confidence from it.

Anyway what am I going on about that game for. God knows.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:53 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1254
chapylad wrote:
Seem to remember us doing something to Big Les when eventually the penny dropped how to tire him out before he could destroy us.


But that was not Les' fault though, just great tactics by Kev, lets hope we do the same thing tomorrow against Hull's big wingers.

Anyway Im not too worried about Briscoe as he seems to have got some confidence back and I think he will come good. Im sure Hull will target him but they would do that regardless of form as any halfback with a brain avoids kicking straight to Hall.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bfd_Rhino, Big Jim Slade, Bing [Bot], Boston Spa, CMurphy1979, ComeOnYouUll, D4mo78, FoxyRhino, Google [Bot], gulfcoast_highwayman, Homenaway, leedsnsouths, mattsrhinos1978, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, WF Rhino and 257 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,2672,30176,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM