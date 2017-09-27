WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:45 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Well that is one thing we should all remember on Friday regardless of the result. Two legends in McGuire and Burrow will have played their last game for Leeds at Headingley and maybe even their last game altogether in Burrow if we lose. Likewise in victory it'll be Ellis' final game too. All three deserve a great send off post match whatever happens.


Absolutely. We will be lucky to see anything similar again as those 2.

Agree with Biff and tiger tot and a few others. Hull are favourites for mine. They have an experienced side who have played well in recent big games. At their best they have a better pack, kicking game and full back. If you have just the first 2 you will likely win a big game at end of season when it could be wet.
Hope Leeds can prove me wrong but I expect Hull will be good and Think Leeds will need best display of year to get through or Hull lose discipline. An early red card for Watts would even things up
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:23 pm
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Yeah its got to be

Not at all, let's hope for a good fair game, I was simply questioning your opinion that FC haven't proven anything.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:42 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Not at all, let's hope for a good fair game, I was simply questioning your opinion that FC haven't proven anything.

Haha still at it. Yeah indeed, a good fair game between two pretty good teams.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:17 pm
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Haha still at it. Yeah indeed, a good fair game between two pretty good teams.

Still at what?
