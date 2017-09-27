tvoc wrote: Agreed Leeds competed well in the league (except V Castleford as you've noted), they may have reached the CC semi-final but effectively by taking advantage of receiving three byes. As others I think have said Leeds have only faced one acid test in the post Sinfield/Peacock era and it was a test they comprehensively failed.



Time will tell if lessons have been learned in time for Friday.

Yeah agreed bout the cup run,we were lucky with the draw,although we'v been due a bit of luck after years of drawing super league teams. I just dont see it as such a big statement or sign of where the team stands because we lost a big game,hull are a good team who were better than us on the day,it happens,if we lose on friday i still wouldnt see it as a sign we cant win a big one. We lost big games with sinfield and peacock aswel,2005 we lost the challenge cup final and grand final,won nothing in 2006 but then got back to winning things in 2007. I dont think everything is rosey or anything like that,theres deffinate improvements that could be made,but i think we'r as srong or stronger than any team in the league at the moment with one exception.The lesson we need to learn imo is how to deal with cas,whilst hull and saints seem to have worked them out to the degree that theyr competitive games that can go either way...We seem no closer to being able to deal with them as we were when they were putting cricket scores on us in 2016.