Uppo58 wrote: Didn't you win it from 5th one year ?? You weren't best in league position, but I thought you were the real deal that year. You targeted the GF and were worthy winners. When it really mattered you were better than the rest of the top boys.that's all you needed to do to be classed as best.

So what's changed ??

We won it from 5th twice and after the regular season of both id be shocked if there was a leeds fan anywhere that would of claimed we were some unplayable team that on our day no other team could live with,i certainly didnt because we'd been average at best both seasons,just like hull have this season and it would of been foolish to claim no other side could live with us because there was absolutley nothing performance or result wise to suggest that,just like theres nothing performance or result wise to suggest hull are either.



What i did think those years was that we were good enough,with enough big game experience to defy the odds and still do well in the playoffs which is what we did and its exactly what iv said about this hull team,i dont think hull are the best team in the league and absolutley not a team that no one else can live with on there day but iv said in numerous posts in this thread that hull are a good,solid team and in the very post you quoted i said.. " im not sure what you mean by real deal,if its being a pretty good side thats capable of winning super league,then i would say you are the real deal".. im not sure how anyone can think this sentance is some kind of negative towards hull,if you think thats downplaying hulls abilitys then how highly do you actually rate them yourself? If They've turned into melbourne storm over the last week then i apologize for not giving them enough credit,if its still the hull team that scraped into 4th after 30 rounds of super league then i think saying they're a pretty good team thats capable of winning the comp is a pretty fair assessment.



We won it from 5th twice and after the regular season of both id be shocked if there was a leeds fan anywhere that would of claimed we were some unplayable team that on our day no other team could live with,i certainly didnt because we'd been average at best both seasons,just like hull have this season and it would of been foolish to claim no other side could live with us because there was absolutley nothing performance or result wise to suggest that,just like theres nothing performance or result wise to suggest hull are either.

What i did think those years was that we were good enough,with enough big game experience to defy the odds and still do well in the playoffs which is what we did and its exactly what iv said about this hull team,i dont think hull are the best team in the league and absolutley not a team that no one else can live with on there day but iv said in numerous posts in this thread that hull are a good,solid team and in the very post you quoted i said.. " im not sure what you mean by real deal,if its being a pretty good side thats capable of winning super league,then i would say you are the real deal".. im not sure how anyone can think this sentance is some kind of negative towards hull,if you think thats downplaying hulls abilitys then how highly do you actually rate them yourself? If They've turned into melbourne storm over the last week then i apologize for not giving them enough credit,if its still the hull team that scraped into 4th after 30 rounds of super league then i think saying they're a pretty good team thats capable of winning the comp is a pretty fair assessment.

So to answer your last question....Absolutely nothings changed,i rate this hull team pretty much the same as i rated the leeds teams that won from 5th. Thankfully we went on to be better than the rest when it counted...Hull havnt done that yet.

This will be a massive test.I'm fully expecting a Hull standard of at least the CC semi, so what have we got in our locker to ensure that we can get to that level for the full 80 minutes and not get blown away in a hot 20 minute spell that Hull have proved they can produce?



Hull will be brimming with confidence after last weeks result and i personally think they have learned a lot from last year and are now over the cup and fully ready for a tilt at OT. We will need a Semi performance to match the one against Saints in 2015 or Wigan in 2012 to get through, one i don't think many on here believe we can find in us.

The big games we've had since 2015 we have crumbled.



I guess we'll see if this Leeds team still has the mentality to win these big games when it really maters. Or whether were in a transition period.

TEAM UP! TEAM UP! Biff Tannen

Bang wrote: The big games we've had since 2015 we have crumbled.



I guess we'll see if this Leeds team still has the mentality to win these big games when it really maters. Or whether were in a transition period.



To be fair there has only been one big game since 2015 the CC semi this year (i wont count WCC as we had injury issues in that) but i get your point.



A lot will centre around how Tom Briscoe performs, he's responded well since that semi final but you know Sneyd will be out for him again. mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

I dont think this game determines the mentality of the team. Its two good,pretty evenly matched teams going against each other,small margins either way can determine the outcome. I think we'v been spoiled by winning so many of the big ones over the last decade. The reality is that in a salary capped sport the best teams that make the semifinals and finals will be so closely matched that teams will lose as many as they win. Imo the worst part of the transition is behind us,we'v reached the semis of both comps so we'r right up there competing...Exept against cas so far unfortunatly. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Pretty much as expected with the 19.



Golding

Briscoe

Watkins

Moon

Hall

McGuire

Burrow

Parcell

Cuthbertson

JJB

Ablett

Ward

Sutcliffe

Singleton

Garbutt

Keinhorst

Ferres

Mullally

Walker



Would prefer to see Garbutt start ahead of Singleton (who has been carrying a back issue). Mostly about who starts at FB, although I wonder if Keinhorst starting at centre last week is a sign that the left centre position isn't nailed on for Sutcliffe or the latter was just given reduced minutes ahead of this game. PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



mattsrhinos1978 wrote: Hull havnt done that yet.

Back to back CC wins? Back to back CC wins? tigertot

It's 2 teams coached by run of the mill ex-forwards who don't know how to get the best out of some world class backs. I think Hull's intensity (intensiteh Eddeh, in Phil Clarke accent) & advantage at HB & in the forwards will unfortunately see them succeed.

