Uppo58 wrote: Didn't you win it from 5th one year ?? You weren't best in league position, but I thought you were the real deal that year. You targeted the GF and were worthy winners. When it really mattered you were better than the rest of the top boys.that's all you needed to do to be classed as best.

So what's changed ??

We won it from 5th twice and after the regular season of both id be shocked if there was a leeds fan anywhere that would of claimed we were some unplayable team that on our day no other team could live with,i certainly didnt because we'd been average at best both seasons,just like hull have this season and it would of been foolish to claim no other side could live with us because there was absolutley nothing performance or result wise to suggest that,just like theres nothing performance or result wise to suggest hull are either.What i did think those years was that we were good enough,with enough big game experience to defy the odds and still do well in the playoffs which is what we did and its exactly what iv said about this hull team,i dont think hull are the best team in the league and absolutley not a team that no one else can live with on there day but iv said in numerous posts in this thread that hull are a good,solid team and in the very post you quoted i said.. " im not sure what you mean by real deal,if its being a pretty good side thats capable of winning super league,then i would say you are the real deal".. im not sure how anyone can think this sentance is some kind of negative towards hull,if you think thats downplaying hulls abilitys then how highly do you actually rate them yourself? If They've turned into melbourne storm over the last week then i apologize for not giving them enough credit,if its still the hull team that scraped into 4th after 30 rounds of super league then i think saying they're a pretty good team thats capable of winning the comp is a pretty fair assessment.So to answer your last question....Absolutely nothings changed,i rate this hull team pretty much the same as i rated the leeds teams that won from 5th. Thankfully we went on to be better than the rest when it counted...Hull havnt done that yet.