WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:49 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26419
Omar Little wrote:
Amazing how you can get so many titles off the back of forward passes 8)



I know. they should be expunged from the record books
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:27 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8732
Location: LDZ
Sal Paradise wrote:
I got a text this morning saying seats available in the north stand unlike Salford ST holders have to pay top $


Yeahyeah that's it yeah. Pay for a ST all year then when we get a home semi don't go. Don't pay the similar price you've paid all year again for your ticket. Yeah yeah. That's right.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:42 am
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7929
Bang wrote:
Yeahyeah that's it yeah. Pay for a ST all year then when we get a home semi don't go. Don't pay the similar price you've paid all year again for your ticket. Yeah yeah. That's right.


Exactly Bang. But, I’m sure we will sell our allocation for Old Trafford if we are there.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:57 am
Uppo58 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 467
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Yeah hopfuly we do find out friday because it will mean both teams have served up there best and we get a quality game.

Im not sure what you mean by real deal,if its being a pretty good side thats capable of winning super league then i would say you are the real deal,your results across the season and final league position would support that. If its being the best side in the comp that on there day no one else can live with then i dont think you are the real deal...Again,your results across the season and final league position would support that too.

You have managed to get yourselves into good position,albeit by the skin of your teeth,on a last weekend that couldnt of played out any better for you,playing before wigan against a weakend team. I just think its a bit of a stretch to be claiming to be so hard for other teams to live with when over 30 league games you'v only won 5 more than you'v lost,took quite a few hammerings and havnt been overly dominant in a lot of the games you'v won.


Didn't you win it from 5th one year ?? You weren't best in league position, but I thought you were the real deal that year. You targeted the GF and were worthy winners. When it really mattered you were better than the rest of the top boys.that's all you needed to do to be classed as best.
So what's changed ??
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: FGB, Frosties., Jimbo_Returns, Jrrhino, krisleeds, leedsbarmyarmy, OldFart2, paperboy, rhino65, Rhinoshaund III, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Seth, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, Uppo58, WF Rhino, World of Redboy and 320 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,3912,15176,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM