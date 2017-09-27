mattsrhinos1978 wrote:

Yeah hopfuly we do find out friday because it will mean both teams have served up there best and we get a quality game.



Im not sure what you mean by real deal,if its being a pretty good side thats capable of winning super league then i would say you are the real deal,your results across the season and final league position would support that. If its being the best side in the comp that on there day no one else can live with then i dont think you are the real deal...Again,your results across the season and final league position would support that too.



You have managed to get yourselves into good position,albeit by the skin of your teeth,on a last weekend that couldnt of played out any better for you,playing before wigan against a weakend team. I just think its a bit of a stretch to be claiming to be so hard for other teams to live with when over 30 league games you'v only won 5 more than you'v lost,took quite a few hammerings and havnt been overly dominant in a lot of the games you'v won.