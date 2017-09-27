Sal Paradise wrote:
I got a text this morning saying seats available in the north stand unlike Salford ST holders have to pay top $
Yeahyeah that's it yeah. Pay for a ST all year then when we get a home semi don't go. Don't pay the similar price you've paid all year again for your ticket. Yeah yeah. That's right.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant1, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bfd_Rhino, D4mo78, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, Frosties., Joshheff90, malcadele, miscreant, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, Ronzy, Sal Paradise, Seth, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, Wilde 3 and 342 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,296
|1,708
|76,249
|4,491
|SET
|