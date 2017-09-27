BrisbaneRhino wrote:

Agree Omar. Its a factoid probably based on one or two instances that may or may not have been right, and has mutated into some people thinking that Leeds' success over an entire decade was down to a gameplan based on deliberate forward passes.



We got some undoubted luck in GFs (Lee Smith offside and a few others) but our gameplan never relied on being so flat in attack that anyone could seriously claim we were lucky in forward pass rulings.