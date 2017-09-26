CMurphy1979 wrote: Hull were given an initial allocation of 2000 and will be given a max extra 1000 as far as I am led to believe. Carnegie standing has more or less sold out, IMO it will sell out and it will be 3/4 Leeds 1/4 hull as Hetherington has expected it to be in his recent media.

We'll it's to be hoped he has also shelled out for an adequate police presence and extra stewards for when it kicks off if Hull are being beaten. The pints being thrown on the pitch and fighting on the Western Terrace at a recent Leeds v Hull play off could look quite tame to the potential trouble Friday may bring.