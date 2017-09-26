WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:14 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15616
Location: On the road
Seems the club are struggling even to sell out the game even with a reduced capacity
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:16 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8729
Location: LDZ
Its gona sell out.

There was over 13k for the Salford game.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:32 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15616
Location: On the road
Bang wrote:
Its gona sell out.

There was over 13k for the Salford game.

I got a text this morning saying seats available in the north stand unlike Salford ST holders have to pay top $
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:21 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1029
Has the Carnegie Terrace sold out? If so I would expect the seats to follow in the next couple of days.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:27 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17518
Hull have sold out our initial allocation and a further batch goes on sale in the morning.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:32 pm
CMurphy1979 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jul 19, 2017 8:40 pm
Posts: 15
Hull were given an initial allocation of 2000 and will be given a max extra 1000 as far as I am led to believe. Carnegie standing has more or less sold out, IMO it will sell out and it will be 3/4 Leeds 1/4 hull as Hetherington has expected it to be in his recent media.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:43 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26417
Old Feller wrote:
His failure to spot Kelly's forward pass that led to the try just before half time in the cup semi was the game changer IMV.
It completely knocked the stuffing out of us.
I'm not saying we'd have won had that decision gone in our favour but sure as anything it didn't help our cause.
I just hope that this week's game doesn't hinge on refereeing decisions.


A leeds fan complaining about a ref missing a forward pass is perhaps the most ironic thing I've ever read on these boards
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:20 pm
leeds owl Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2011 10:42 am
Posts: 1154
CMurphy1979 wrote:
Hull were given an initial allocation of 2000 and will be given a max extra 1000 as far as I am led to believe. Carnegie standing has more or less sold out, IMO it will sell out and it will be 3/4 Leeds 1/4 hull as Hetherington has expected it to be in his recent media.


We'll it's to be hoped he has also shelled out for an adequate police presence and extra stewards for when it kicks off if Hull are being beaten. The pints being thrown on the pitch and fighting on the Western Terrace at a recent Leeds v Hull play off could look quite tame to the potential trouble Friday may bring.
"Leeds is the greatest club in Rugby League"
Alex Murphy 2011
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:24 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: West Side, Baltimore
Jake the Peg wrote:
A leeds fan complaining about a ref missing a forward pass is perhaps the most ironic thing I've ever read on these boards


Never ceases to amaze and amuse me how some fans think only certain clubs get away with forward passes...funny that it's usually the likes of Leeds when they're winning/dominant that happen to also "get away with" all the forward passes. Amazing how you can get so many titles off the back of forward passes 8)

I have a counter theory...maybe something to do with winning teams scoring more tries... :lol:
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:15 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8274
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Agree Omar. Its a factoid probably based on one or two instances that may or may not have been right, and has mutated into some people thinking that Leeds' success over an entire decade was down to a gameplan based on deliberate forward passes.

We got some undoubted luck in GFs (Lee Smith offside and a few others) but our gameplan never relied on being so flat in attack that anyone could seriously claim we were lucky in forward pass rulings.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, Bulls Boy 2011, Cardiff_05, leedsnsouths, Norton123, Rugby Raider, SmokeyTA and 119 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,26895676,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM