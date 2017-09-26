WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:14 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15616
Location: On the road
Seems the club are struggling even to sell out the game even with a reduced capacity
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:16 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8729
Location: LDZ
Its gona sell out.

There was over 13k for the Salford game.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:32 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15616
Location: On the road
Bang wrote:
Its gona sell out.

There was over 13k for the Salford game.

I got a text this morning saying seats available in the north stand unlike Salford ST holders have to pay top $
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:21 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1029
Has the Carnegie Terrace sold out? If so I would expect the seats to follow in the next couple of days.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:27 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17518
Hull have sold out our initial allocation and a further batch goes on sale in the morning.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:32 pm
CMurphy1979 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jul 19, 2017 8:40 pm
Posts: 15
Hull were given an initial allocation of 2000 and will be given a max extra 1000 as far as I am led to believe. Carnegie standing has more or less sold out, IMO it will sell out and it will be 3/4 Leeds 1/4 hull as Hetherington has expected it to be in his recent media.
