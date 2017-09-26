WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:14 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15611
Location: On the road
Seems the club are struggling even to sell out the game even with a reduced capacity
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:16 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8729
Location: LDZ
Its gona sell out.

There was over 13k for the Salford game.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: casben, Charlie Sheen, Dadsylad, DGM, Emagdnim13, finglas, Gotcha, Hessle Roader, HRS Rhino, leedsbarmyarmy, rollin thunder, Rugby Raider, Sal Paradise, Seth, The Ghost of '99, WF Rhino and 264 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,0472,07676,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM