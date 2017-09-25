|
tvoc
It would be that as well.
From a total of 38 GF appearances Bradford, Leeds, St Helens and Wigan have accounted for 34 of them. The last new SL Era Champions were Leeds in 2004. It's about time the sport had another new name on it's biggest domestic prize.
If Leeds or St Helens are good enough they could win it (and arguably deservedly so), I just don't think they are or will in 2017 and I don't think that would be a bad thing for the sport.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:08 pm
Just been reading on the cods board that a fair few of them are obtaining tickets outside their quota for other areas of HQ. If we can’t sell out without the presence of the SS for a winner takes all semi then that’s beyond disgraceful. Last thing we want is our home turf being turned into a replica of the Keepmoat.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:46 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Just been reading on the cods board that a fair few of them are obtaining tickets outside their quota for other areas of HQ. If we can’t sell out without the presence of the SS for a winner takes all semi then that’s beyond disgraceful. Last thing we want is our home turf being turned into a replica of the Keepmoat.
I reckon about 90% of those sales will be from fans who live out of town and couldn't get to our club shop before general sale tomorrow despite trying to ring.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:57 am
tvoc wrote:
Two interesting games and no Wigan to add to their run of successive GF's. High probability IMO that a new name will be on the trophy this year - after the semis that could be a 100% certainty ..... then again could be yet another Leeds V St Helens which would be a wasted opportunity for the sport.
I don't quite get this bad for the sport if it is a Leeds v Saints final.
As a Cas fan, I obviously hope that we can get to the GF and happy to play Hull or Leeds.
However if it is a Leeds v Saints final, they will be both there on merit, why is that a bad thing?????
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:53 am
Bentham the ref for our game.
Child for the Cas/Saints game
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:53 am
number 6 wrote:
I reckon about 90% of those sales will be from fans who live out of town and couldn't get to our club shop before general sale tomorrow despite trying to ring.
True for me, I actually live in Leeds and bought 6 Western Terrace tickets from their office. Hull's ticketing situation is abysmal really & needs to improve.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:00 am
PrinterThe wrote:
Bentham the ref for our game.
Child for the Cas/Saints game
Best of luck with Bentham, been Hull's player of the year up until now.
Seriously though, wish we had him for our game instead of Child. Bentham is head and shoulders the best ref this year.
