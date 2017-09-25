It would be that as well.



From a total of 38 GF appearances Bradford, Leeds, St Helens and Wigan have accounted for 34 of them. The last new SL Era Champions were Leeds in 2004. It's about time the sport had another new name on it's biggest domestic prize.



If Leeds or St Helens are good enough they could win it (and arguably deservedly so), I just don't think they are or will in 2017 and I don't think that would be a bad thing for the sport.