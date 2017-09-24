(Website)

Post a reply



, 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 1 ... 4 79 posts • Page 8 of 8 Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm

Posts: 10603

mattsrhinos1978 wrote: I wouldnt expect hull fans to agree that leeds were a better team and like you say its very rare both teams will be at there very best on the same night,but if they were imo leeds are a slightly better team,i dont think this leeds team is anything special either but we'v beat you 3 out of 4 times this season.



To say no team can match your physicality and speed is a bit of a reach for a team that have taken more hammerings than theyv given out this season and could very easily of missed top 4 altogether if cas still had somthing to play for. It looks more like win some,lose some is the level your at rather than some unplayable team who just need consistency.



Im not saying i think we'r miles better than you,your a good,solid side with a decent chance of winning on friday...i just think some leeds fans over rate hull based on the cup semi and clearly some hull fans over rate hull aswel.



Maybe I do overestimate our ability, we have had some fairly horrid performances this year, but I have seen what we can do when we get it right. That game against Cas when Watts was sent off ended up close because of us playing an hour with 12, but we went through them like a dose of salts in the first 20 and they just didn't have any answers. The semi against you, I know you obviously don't rate your own performance from that day, but I'm not sure what you could have done that different.



We've had two big issues this season. Errors and penalties. But if we hold the ball and keep disciplined we usually overwhelm the opposition eventually. Maybe I do overestimate our ability, we have had some fairly horrid performances this year, but I have seen what we can do when we get it right. That game against Cas when Watts was sent off ended up close because of us playing an hour with 12, but we went through them like a dose of salts in the first 20 and they just didn't have any answers. The semi against you, I know you obviously don't rate your own performance from that day, but I'm not sure what you could have done that different.We've had two big issues this season. Errors and penalties. But if we hold the ball and keep disciplined we usually overwhelm the opposition eventually. PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 745

Gotcha wrote: I'll say it though. Hull are luckier than Leeds to be where they are, vastly over rated and will be found out next week.

Yeah, I mean, you only get back to back CC wins by being lucky. Am sure Gary and the RFL will steal you a GF appearance, Hicks/Child/Thaler as referee/video referee, maybe even get Burrow to run the line and Cummings to run the other.



I hope neither side gets robbed by the officials. Yeah, I mean, you only get back to back CC wins by being lucky. Am sure Gary and the RFL will steal you a GF appearance, Hicks/Child/Thaler as referee/video referee, maybe even get Burrow to run the line and Cummings to run the other.I hope neither side gets robbed by the officials. mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am

Posts: 69

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Maybe I do overestimate our ability, we have had some fairly horrid performances this year, but I have seen what we can do when we get it right. That game against Cas when Watts was sent off ended up close because of us playing an hour with 12, but we went through them like a dose of salts in the first 20 and they just didn't have any answers. The semi against you, I know you obviously don't rate your own performance from that day, but I'm not sure what you could have done that different.



We've had two big issues this season. Errors and penalties. But if we hold the ball and keep disciplined we usually overwhelm the opposition eventually.

But errors and penalies are a reflection of a teams ability,any of the top 5 or 6 teams can confidently claim if they made no errors and gave no penalties away they'd overwhelm the opposition. If you were as good as you say you wouldnt be making the errors and if you were overwhelming teams you wouldnt need to give as many penalties away.



We could of done a lot of things different in the semi final but we didnt and fair play you beat us well, but im sure after we put 50 past you at your place it looked like there was nothing you could of done differant to stop us. Thats how it often looks when one team plays well and the other team plays poorly,our super 8's game at wakey being a prime example.



I do agree that you stack up well with cas,you seem to know how to deal with them whereas we look nowhere near being able to stop them so far.But imo to say no other team can live with you when your on is massively over rating a team that finished 15 points off top,only just won more than half there league games and only just squeezed into the top 4 on the last weekend of the league season. But errors and penalies are a reflection of a teams ability,any of the top 5 or 6 teams can confidently claim if they made no errors and gave no penalties away they'd overwhelm the opposition. If you were as good as you say you wouldnt be making the errors and if you were overwhelming teams you wouldnt need to give as many penalties away.We could of done a lot of things different in the semi final but we didnt and fair play you beat us well, but im sure after we put 50 past you at your place it looked like there was nothing you could of done differant to stop us. Thats how it often looks when one team plays well and the other team plays poorly,our super 8's game at wakey being a prime example.I do agree that you stack up well with cas,you seem to know how to deal with them whereas we look nowhere near being able to stop them so far.But imo to say no other team can live with you when your on is massively over rating a team that finished 15 points off top,only just won more than half there league games and only just squeezed into the top 4 on the last weekend of the league season. PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 745

mattsrhinos1978 wrote: But errors and penalies are a reflection of a teams ability,any of the top 5 or 6 teams can confidently claim if they made no errors and gave no penalties away they'd overwhelm the opposition. If you were as good as you say you wouldnt be making the errors and if you were overwhelming teams you wouldnt need to give as many penalties away.



We could of done a lot of things different in the semi final but we didnt and fair play you beat us well, but im sure after we put 50 past you at your place it looked like there was nothing you could of done differant to stop us. Thats how it often looks when one team plays well and the other team plays poorly,our super 8's game at wakey being a prime example.



I do agree that you stack up well with cas,you seem to know how to deal with them whereas we look nowhere near being able to stop them so far.But imo to say no other team can live with you when your on is massively over rating a team that finished 15 points off top,only just won more than half there league games and only just squeezed into the top 4 on the last weekend of the league season.



Let's hope for a great game and that the best team (on the night) wins, so long as it's a Yorkshire final I'll be happy, rather see us (FC) playing, which is obvious, but if it's Cas v Leeds then so be it, anyone but Wigan is good for the game. Let's hope for a great game and that the best team (on the night) wins, so long as it's a Yorkshire final I'll be happy, rather see us (FC) playing, which is obvious, but if it's Cas v Leeds then so be it, anyone but Wigan is good for the game. mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am

Posts: 69

PCollinson1990 wrote: Let's hope for a great game and that the best team (on the night) wins, so long as it's a Yorkshire final I'll be happy, rather see us (FC) playing, which is obvious, but if it's Cas v Leeds then so be it, anyone but Wigan is good for the game.

Yeah agreed,im sure it will be a close one and a cracking game. Yeah agreed,im sure it will be a close one and a cracking game. Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm

Posts: 10603

mattsrhinos1978 wrote: But errors and penalies are a reflection of a teams ability,any of the top 5 or 6 teams can confidently claim if they made no errors and gave no penalties away they'd overwhelm the opposition. If you were as good as you say you wouldnt be making the errors and if you were overwhelming teams you wouldnt need to give as many penalties away.



We could of done a lot of things different in the semi final but we didnt and fair play you beat us well, but im sure after we put 50 past you at your place it looked like there was nothing you could of done differant to stop us. Thats how it often looks when one team plays well and the other team plays poorly,our super 8's game at wakey being a prime example.



I do agree that you stack up well with cas,you seem to know how to deal with them whereas we look nowhere near being able to stop them so far.But imo to say no other team can live with you when your on is massively over rating a team that finished 15 points off top,only just won more than half there league games and only just squeezed into the top 4 on the last weekend of the league season.



Fair post. I'm confident that if we play to something like the best of our ability we will win, but we'll find out on Friday I guess.



I've argued with Cas fans who also say that the inconsistency and the manner of some of the defeats proves that we are not the real deal. I argue that it's all about what you do when it really counts. I think we have managed what has been at times a tricky campaign pretty well. You can't say we have had an injury crisis, but we have had several games where half a dozen plus players have been unavailable, and we played SL opposition all the way through the cup again. All you have to do is make the top four, and we've done that. Fair post. I'm confident that if we play to something like the best of our ability we will win, but we'll find out on Friday I guess.I've argued with Cas fans who also say that the inconsistency and the manner of some of the defeats proves that we are not the real deal. I argue that it's all about what you do when it really counts. I think we have managed what has been at times a tricky campaign pretty well. You can't say we have had an injury crisis, but we have had several games where half a dozen plus players have been unavailable, and we played SL opposition all the way through the cup again. All you have to do is make the top four, and we've done that. tad rhino

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm

Posts: 20394

Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston

I think both games are up for grabs. it's who turns up on the night and maybe gets that bit of luck you need at times mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am

Posts: 69

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Fair post. I'm confident that if we play to something like the best of our ability we will win, but we'll find out on Friday I guess.



I've argued with Cas fans who also say that the inconsistency and the manner of some of the defeats proves that we are not the real deal. I argue that it's all about what you do when it really counts. I think we have managed what has been at times a tricky campaign pretty well. You can't say we have had an injury crisis, but we have had several games where half a dozen plus players have been unavailable, and we played SL opposition all the way through the cup again. All you have to do is make the top four, and we've done that.

Yeah hopfuly we do find out friday because it will mean both teams have served up there best and we get a quality game.



Im not sure what you mean by real deal,if its being a pretty good side thats capable of winning super league then i would say you are the real deal,your results across the season and final league position would support that. If its being the best side in the comp that on there day no one else can live with then i dont think you are the real deal...Again,your results across the season and final league position would support that too.



You have managed to get yourselves into good position,albeit by the skin of your teeth,on a last weekend that couldnt of played out any better for you,playing before wigan against a weakend team. I just think its a bit of a stretch to be claiming to be so hard for other teams to live with when over 30 league games you'v only won 5 more than you'v lost,took quite a few hammerings and havnt been overly dominant in a lot of the games you'v won. Yeah hopfuly we do find out friday because it will mean both teams have served up there best and we get a quality game.Im not sure what you mean by real deal,if its being a pretty good side thats capable of winning super league then i would say you are the real deal,your results across the season and final league position would support that. If its being the best side in the comp that on there day no one else can live with then i dont think you are the real deal...Again,your results across the season and final league position would support that too.You have managed to get yourselves into good position,albeit by the skin of your teeth,on a last weekend that couldnt of played out any better for you,playing before wigan against a weakend team. I just think its a bit of a stretch to be claiming to be so hard for other teams to live with when over 30 league games you'v only won 5 more than you'v lost,took quite a few hammerings and havnt been overly dominant in a lot of the games you'v won. tvoc

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm

Posts: 22253

tad rhino wrote: I think both games are up for grabs. it's who turns up on the night and maybe gets that bit of luck you need at times



No team that has lost their final league game has made it to Old Trafford under the current format.... apparently. Castleford now have to overcome that statistic.



Two interesting games and no Wigan to add to their run of successive GF's. High probability IMO that a new name will be on the trophy this year - after the semis that could be a 100% certainty ..... then again could be yet another Leeds V St Helens which would be a wasted opportunity for the sport. No team that has lost their final league game has made it to Old Trafford under the current format.... apparently. Castleford now have to overcome that statistic.Two interesting games and no Wigan to add to their run of successive GF's. High probability IMO that a new name will be on the trophy this year - after the semis that could be a 100% certainty ..... then again could be yet another Leeds V St Helens which would be a wasted opportunity for the sport. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: cas all the way, Him, Norton123, rhinos_bish, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 185 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 1 ... 4 79 posts • Page 8 of 8 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,153 1,847 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 15:00 8s HALIFAX 20 - 26 FEATHERSTONE FT TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY 26 - 28 SHEFFIELD FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW 60 - 0 NEWCASTLE FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN 21 - 20 YORK FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET 32 - 12 LONDONS Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























