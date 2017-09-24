mattsrhinos1978 wrote: I wouldnt expect hull fans to agree that leeds were a better team and like you say its very rare both teams will be at there very best on the same night,but if they were imo leeds are a slightly better team,i dont think this leeds team is anything special either but we'v beat you 3 out of 4 times this season.



To say no team can match your physicality and speed is a bit of a reach for a team that have taken more hammerings than theyv given out this season and could very easily of missed top 4 altogether if cas still had somthing to play for. It looks more like win some,lose some is the level your at rather than some unplayable team who just need consistency.



Im not saying i think we'r miles better than you,your a good,solid side with a decent chance of winning on friday...i just think some leeds fans over rate hull based on the cup semi and clearly some hull fans over rate hull aswel.

Maybe I do overestimate our ability, we have had some fairly horrid performances this year, but I have seen what we can do when we get it right. That game against Cas when Watts was sent off ended up close because of us playing an hour with 12, but we went through them like a dose of salts in the first 20 and they just didn't have any answers. The semi against you, I know you obviously don't rate your own performance from that day, but I'm not sure what you could have done that different.We've had two big issues this season. Errors and penalties. But if we hold the ball and keep disciplined we usually overwhelm the opposition eventually.