Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:22 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head




tad rhino wrote:
burrow wasn't the only player to get a ban though was he?
how many reds has watts had this year? 3? 4?
connor was a disgrace in that game. anyone needed a slap he did.

I've been impressed with hull this year. hull fans I know say they are either brilliant or rubbish. rarely anything inbetween. lets hope its rubbish on friday


Three, although in his defence that one the other week shouldn't have even been a penalty, and the other two were on the harsh side. Ironically the worst tackle Watts has made all season was only given a yellow.

Connor is fast turning into one of those players who, if he plays for you he's great, but if he plays for someone else you want to give him a smack in the mouth. A bit like Bailey used to be.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:26 pm
tad rhino





Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
brent webb was worse than Bailey but I get your meaning.
I thought watts cannonball tackle was far worse than the red v Wigan yet he got away with it. to be fair I think he plays on the edge, goes over it to often, but if I'd have him in a heartbeat.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:32 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head




tad rhino wrote:
brent webb was worse than Bailey but I get your meaning.
I thought watts cannonball tackle was far worse than the red v Wigan yet he got away with it. to be fair I think he plays on the edge, goes over it to often, but if I'd have him in a heartbeat.


Cannonball tackle in the Wigan game?

If so I think you're mixing him up with Griffin.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:02 pm
Rugby Raider





Location: Playing League on The Close
tad rhino wrote:
burrow wasn't the only player to get a ban though was he?
how many reds has watts had this year? 3? 4?
connor was a disgrace in that game. anyone needed a slap he did.

I've been impressed with hull this year. hull fans I know say they are either brilliant or rubbish. rarely anything inbetween. lets hope its rubbish on friday


Watts has had 2/3 red cards this season and been banned twice. His last sending off (via the VR) did not receive a ban and he was subsequently found not guilty. I know Burrow received a ban, but I apologise if my sarcasm still stems from the VR being unable to communicate to the referee (unlike the Watts incident) about the blatant headbutt.

One poster earlier suggested that it could be a spiteful forward battle. I doubt that it will be as Leeds v Hull are not often niggly games.

Not too many complaints these days from Hull fans about our team's performances these day, especially after our back to back Wembley wins. We have now learnt from others (Leeds included), on how to peak at the business end of the season.

I think Friday could be a great game. Hull should have a full strength 17 and will be more rested than the Thursday night match after Wembley.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:37 pm
Parkside Freddie



Biff Tannen wrote:
I agree 50/50 game. I think the winner will win at OT.


I think Cas (if they make it) will absolutely annihilate Leeds, but eh each to their own.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:27 am
Printer




Sal Paradise wrote:
Should be a formality Printer says Hull are shot a walk over.


No I didn't say that at all.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:36 am
Printer




Rugby Raider wrote:
We have now learnt from others (Leeds included), on how to peak at the business end of the season.


I keep hearing this from Hull fans this year but we won't know if you've learnt to peak at the business end of the year like others until you show it on Friday and GF if you get there.

Hull have learnt how to peak for the cup but playoffs are different and we have home advantage where whilst people (Leeds fans included) might not have been too impressed with the performances we still had the joint best home record this season with 13 wins and only 2 losses and Hull's record at Headingley in recent times is bad.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:36 am
mattsrhinos1978



Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Our problem has been that we have been far too inconsistent and lost games to dross like Leigh and Catalans at home. We all have rose tinted glasses when it comes to our own clubs, but I firmly believe that if Hull play their best rugby it is just too good for any team in this league. I don't think anyone can match the physicality and speed we play at when we get a roll on, and if Kelly is working his magic and Sneyd has the ball on a string it is so hard to stop.

Of course those perfect performances don't come around too often, and there's certainly no guarantee we will get it right against you on Friday, but I couldn't agree less with what you say about both teams at their best.

I wouldnt expect hull fans to agree that leeds were a better team and like you say its very rare both teams will be at there very best on the same night,but if they were imo leeds are a slightly better team,i dont think this leeds team is anything special either but we'v beat you 3 out of 4 times this season.

To say no team can match your physicality and speed is a bit of a reach for a team that have taken more hammerings than theyv given out this season and could very easily of missed top 4 altogether if cas still had somthing to play for. It looks more like win some,lose some is the level your at rather than some unplayable team who just need consistency.

Im not saying i think we'r miles better than you,your a good,solid side with a decent chance of winning on friday...i just think some leeds fans over rate hull based on the cup semi and clearly some hull fans over rate hull aswel.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:38 am
Printer




Old Feller wrote:
I wonder if GH is now regretting not delaying the SS demolition until after next weekend?


Not really because they had no choice if they wanted the new stands ready by a certain point.
