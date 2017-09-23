Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Our problem has been that we have been far too inconsistent and lost games to dross like Leigh and Catalans at home. We all have rose tinted glasses when it comes to our own clubs, but I firmly believe that if Hull play their best rugby it is just too good for any team in this league. I don't think anyone can match the physicality and speed we play at when we get a roll on, and if Kelly is working his magic and Sneyd has the ball on a string it is so hard to stop.



Of course those perfect performances don't come around too often, and there's certainly no guarantee we will get it right against you on Friday, but I couldn't agree less with what you say about both teams at their best.

I wouldnt expect hull fans to agree that leeds were a better team and like you say its very rare both teams will be at there very best on the same night,but if they were imo leeds are a slightly better team,i dont think this leeds team is anything special either but we'v beat you 3 out of 4 times this season.To say no team can match your physicality and speed is a bit of a reach for a team that have taken more hammerings than theyv given out this season and could very easily of missed top 4 altogether if cas still had somthing to play for. It looks more like win some,lose some is the level your at rather than some unplayable team who just need consistency.Im not saying i think we'r miles better than you,your a good,solid side with a decent chance of winning on friday...i just think some leeds fans over rate hull based on the cup semi and clearly some hull fans over rate hull aswel.