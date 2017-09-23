WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:22 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10599
tad rhino wrote:
burrow wasn't the only player to get a ban though was he?
how many reds has watts had this year? 3? 4?
connor was a disgrace in that game. anyone needed a slap he did.

I've been impressed with hull this year. hull fans I know say they are either brilliant or rubbish. rarely anything inbetween. lets hope its rubbish on friday


Three, although in his defence that one the other week shouldn't have even been a penalty, and the other two were on the harsh side. Ironically the worst tackle Watts has made all season was only given a yellow.

Connor is fast turning into one of those players who, if he plays for you he's great, but if he plays for someone else you want to give him a smack in the mouth. A bit like Bailey used to be.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:26 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20389
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
brent webb was worse than Bailey but I get your meaning.
I thought watts cannonball tackle was far worse than the red v Wigan yet he got away with it. to be fair I think he plays on the edge, goes over it to often, but if I'd have him in a heartbeat.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:32 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10599
tad rhino wrote:
brent webb was worse than Bailey but I get your meaning.
I thought watts cannonball tackle was far worse than the red v Wigan yet he got away with it. to be fair I think he plays on the edge, goes over it to often, but if I'd have him in a heartbeat.


Cannonball tackle in the Wigan game?

If so I think you're mixing him up with Griffin.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:02 pm
Rugby Raider
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 800
Location: Playing League on The Close
tad rhino wrote:
burrow wasn't the only player to get a ban though was he?
how many reds has watts had this year? 3? 4?
connor was a disgrace in that game. anyone needed a slap he did.

I've been impressed with hull this year. hull fans I know say they are either brilliant or rubbish. rarely anything inbetween. lets hope its rubbish on friday


Watts has had 2/3 red cards this season and been banned twice. His last sending off (via the VR) did not receive a ban and he was subsequently found not guilty. I know Burrow received a ban, but I apologise if my sarcasm still stems from the VR being unable to communicate to the referee (unlike the Watts incident) about the blatant headbutt.

One poster earlier suggested that it could be a spiteful forward battle. I doubt that it will be as Leeds v Hull are not often niggly games.

Not too many complaints these days from Hull fans about our team's performances these day, especially after our back to back Wembley wins. We have now learnt from others (Leeds included), on how to peak at the business end of the season.

I think Friday could be a great game. Hull should have a full strength 17 and will be more rested than the Thursday night match after Wembley.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:37 pm
Parkside Freddie

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 74
Biff Tannen wrote:
I agree 50/50 game. I think the winner will win at OT.


I think Cas (if they make it) will absolutely annihilate Leeds, but eh each to their own.
