tad rhino wrote: burrow wasn't the only player to get a ban though was he?

how many reds has watts had this year? 3? 4?

connor was a disgrace in that game. anyone needed a slap he did.



I've been impressed with hull this year. hull fans I know say they are either brilliant or rubbish. rarely anything inbetween. lets hope its rubbish on friday

Watts has had 2/3 red cards this season and been banned twice. His last sending off (via the VR) did not receive a ban and he was subsequently found not guilty. I know Burrow received a ban, but I apologise if my sarcasm still stems from the VR being unable to communicate to the referee (unlike the Watts incident) about the blatant headbutt.One poster earlier suggested that it could be a spiteful forward battle. I doubt that it will be as Leeds v Hull are not often niggly games.Not too many complaints these days from Hull fans about our team's performances these day, especially after our back to back Wembley wins. We have now learnt from others (Leeds included), on how to peak at the business end of the season.I think Friday could be a great game. Hull should have a full strength 17 and will be more rested than the Thursday night match after Wembley.