Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:22 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head


Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10598
tad rhino wrote:
burrow wasn't the only player to get a ban though was he?
how many reds has watts had this year? 3? 4?
connor was a disgrace in that game. anyone needed a slap he did.

I've been impressed with hull this year. hull fans I know say they are either brilliant or rubbish. rarely anything inbetween. lets hope its rubbish on friday


Three, although in his defence that one the other week shouldn't have even been a penalty, and the other two were on the harsh side. Ironically the worst tackle Watts has made all season was only given a yellow.

Connor is fast turning into one of those players who, if he plays for you he's great, but if he plays for someone else you want to give him a smack in the mouth. A bit like Bailey used to be.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:26 pm
tad rhino



Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20389
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
brent webb was worse than Bailey but I get your meaning.
I thought watts cannonball tackle was far worse than the red v Wigan yet he got away with it. to be fair I think he plays on the edge, goes over it to often, but if I'd have him in a heartbeat.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:32 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head


Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10598
tad rhino wrote:
brent webb was worse than Bailey but I get your meaning.
I thought watts cannonball tackle was far worse than the red v Wigan yet he got away with it. to be fair I think he plays on the edge, goes over it to often, but if I'd have him in a heartbeat.


Cannonball tackle in the Wigan game?

If so I think you're mixing him up with Griffin.
