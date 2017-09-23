tad rhino wrote: burrow wasn't the only player to get a ban though was he?

how many reds has watts had this year? 3? 4?

connor was a disgrace in that game. anyone needed a slap he did.



I've been impressed with hull this year. hull fans I know say they are either brilliant or rubbish. rarely anything inbetween. lets hope its rubbish on friday

Three, although in his defence that one the other week shouldn't have even been a penalty, and the other two were on the harsh side. Ironically the worst tackle Watts has made all season was only given a yellow.Connor is fast turning into one of those players who, if he plays for you he's great, but if he plays for someone else you want to give him a smack in the mouth. A bit like Bailey used to be.