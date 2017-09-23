I think hull will do us. Kelly and sneyd will be the difference. The reason I think hull will win is because at their best they are better than us and they look to have got over the cc and are in perfect position to give their best.

''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



.......''smart men don't get married''