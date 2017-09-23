WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:14 pm
Rugby Raider User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 797
Location: Playing League on The Close
I expect us to arrive at Headingley at full strength, fit, prepared and quietly confident.

Not sure about a spiteful forward battle? Is Burrow playing? :FRUSRATED:
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:06 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7134
Location: Here there and everywhere
Its a shame headingley is running at a reduced capacity for this. I feel this could easily have sold out.

What ever allocation Hull get they will sell out

Should be a great occasion.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:33 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3604
I think hull will do us. Kelly and sneyd will be the difference. The reason I think hull will win is because at their best they are better than us and they look to have got over the cc and are in perfect position to give their best.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Carlotti, FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, freddyfox73, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Loyal Leeds Fan, Seth, shauney, StoneColdJaneAusten, tad rhino, takethetwo, taxi4stevesmith, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 200 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,3982,84676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
16
- 29NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
36
- 22DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
46
- 24HULL KR  
 FT :
TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
32
- 0WIGAN
TV
 < 
 NOW 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
4
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
Marsh Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM