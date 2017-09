tad rhino wrote: dave.k I never mentioned easy once pal. if leeds play smart and move hull around, keep them turning then they'll run out of has before we do. that's a big if though

Fair enough about the easy, not worried about running out of Gas, we are very well conditioned, I think your best chance is to come at us early , if it's close in the last 20 id fancy us to win it, a real 50/50 game IMO.