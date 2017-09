Biff Tannen wrote: Although very amusing and excellent fun for us all of us on this board, i really don't think it would be good for the game if we got a 'same old' final between two sides a mere shadow of themselves a decade ago.



I really want us to win the GF of course, but i hope Cas make the final from the other semi and if we win it beating them it will feel a little more worthy even if we have been a distance behind them all year. Beating an 'iffy' Saints or Wigan for that matter for the crown when finishing a mile behind the league leaders and not beating them in two years would make the victory a hollow one from my perspective when the dust had settled.

I don't really see the vast Benifit it would have for the game for a different team to win it. Personally would be quite happy for Cas to be knocked out, doesn't really effect us you play who you play but if I was a Wigan fan I wouldn't be happy. I don't agree with being allowed to rest that many when the result can effect who qualifies. Personally this time of year id take momentum and form over resting player. Hope it bites them in the booty.