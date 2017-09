tigertot wrote: Saints are a different proposition now they have dumped that useless lump of lard at 7, put Barba at FB & Lomax & that young kid in the halves.

That's the key issue for Saints chances for me. Does he know his best combination yet? It's been four different HB pairings in the last 4 games. Smith with both Lomax and Fages, then Fages & Richardson vs Wakey and then Lomax & Richardson.Smith seems to be out of the picture now but might he get back in if the halves produce an iffy showing vs Salford? Will he go Fages & Richardson with Lomax at centre like the Wakey game or Lomax in the halves with Richardson....or with Fages???