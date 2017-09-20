Biff Tannen wrote: They almost beat Wigan with 12 men.

True and you can't fault their effort against us so soon after the cup final. Admirable efforts post Wembley but those 2 games plus Wembley and plus having to claw their way to victory over Wakey I think they won't have enough left in them.Cas' squad this week improves Hull's chances but I wouldn't be surprised if it's a close game.Hull clearly have a huge confidence in the cup nowadays from finally winning at Wembley last year but still a big question mark if that translates to the playoffs. Leeds and Warrington around 2009-2012 had differing successes in both competitions, they could nail one but not the other.