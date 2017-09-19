WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v ???

SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v ???
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:23 pm
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 47
Hi could anyone let me know if the semi final game is included in the season ticket package
Thanks
Re: Is the semi final included in the season ticket
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:39 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13879
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
No it's not included, it's like a cup game.
Re: Is the semi final included in the season ticket
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:49 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22223
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
What Him said. And if your season ticket is a seat, you've only got till Friday to make sure you get your usual one for the game.
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v ???
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:53 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7951
Location: SWMC Coach
I'm away and she wont take the hint....
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v ???
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:07 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1112
Well this is Cas'' 19 man squad for their fixture against Hull (who will face us if they win)

18. Matt Cook
5. Greg Eden
27. Tuoyo Edogo
28. Conor Fitzsimmons
34. Alex Foster
25. Jy Hitchcox
23. Tom Holmes
33. Kevin Larroyer
8. Andy Lynch
22. Will Maher
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
2. Greg Minikin
21. Joel Monaghan
16. Ben Roberts
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
19. Gadwin Springer
35. Jake Trueman
3. Jake Webster

No Hardaker, Holmes, Millington, Massey, Milner and Shenton. Moors and Gale still missing through injury.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v ???
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:17 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7951
Location: SWMC Coach
Well, that's the reward that your able to achieve when you are light years ahead in a league season and not desperate for form or points.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v ???
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:28 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5453
Location: Hill Valley
If Hull can't take advantage of that line up with a near full squad and needing the points then they don't deserve a play off berth.

Should really be Hull and Saints cruising this weekend with what is on the line for them as opposed to the their opposition. Wigan missed the boat on Sunday :WAVE:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v ???
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:39 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22720
Hull have looked to be running on empty the last few times i've seen them.

Last week they were appalling in the first half and Wakefield should have been light years ahead but like against Saints they tried to shut up shop with far too long to go. Preceeded by a loss against a poor Wigan side in not great form, and relatively comfortable losses against us and huddersfield either side of the cup final.

We have beaten them 3 of 4 times this year, 2 relatively easily, but were completely outclassed in the semi.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v ???
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:03 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5453
Location: Hill Valley
SmokeyTA wrote:
Hull have looked to be running on empty the last few times i've seen them.

Last week they were appalling in the first half and Wakefield should have been light years ahead but like against Saints they tried to shut up shop with far too long to go. Preceeded by a loss against a poor Wigan side in not great form, and relatively comfortable losses against us and huddersfield either side of the cup final.

We have beaten them 3 of 4 times this year, 2 relatively easily, but were completely outclassed in the semi.


They almost beat Wigan with 12 men.

Hull seem to be learning to peak when it matters. in the cup anyway, and that is a good trait to learn. We will see if they have learnt from last years experience of the play offs for this year from this weekend now where it is virtual sudden death from this Cas away game onwards. I expect they will win, and it will be a very tough task for us against them in the Semi.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v ???
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:36 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20378
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
SmokeyTA wrote:
Hull have looked to be running on empty the last few times i've seen them.

Last week they were appalling in the first half and Wakefield should have been light years ahead but like against Saints they tried to shut up shop with far too long to go. Preceeded by a loss against a poor Wigan side in not great form, and relatively comfortable losses against us and huddersfield either side of the cup final.

We have beaten them 3 of 4 times this year, 2 relatively easily, but were completely outclassed in the semi.


my new contracts manager is related to a hull player. he said they were 'bloody lucky' to beat wakefield and they haven't much left in the tank

