SmokeyTA wrote: Hull have looked to be running on empty the last few times i've seen them.



Last week they were appalling in the first half and Wakefield should have been light years ahead but like against Saints they tried to shut up shop with far too long to go. Preceeded by a loss against a poor Wigan side in not great form, and relatively comfortable losses against us and huddersfield either side of the cup final.



We have beaten them 3 of 4 times this year, 2 relatively easily, but were completely outclassed in the semi.

They almost beat Wigan with 12 men.Hull seem to be learning to peak when it matters. in the cup anyway, and that is a good trait to learn. We will see if they have learnt from last years experience of the play offs for this year from this weekend now where it is virtual sudden death from this Cas away game onwards. I expect they will win, and it will be a very tough task for us against them in the Semi.