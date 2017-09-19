Well this is Cas'' 19 man squad for their fixture against Hull (who will face us if they win)
18. Matt Cook
5. Greg Eden
27. Tuoyo Edogo
28. Conor Fitzsimmons
34. Alex Foster
25. Jy Hitchcox
23. Tom Holmes
33. Kevin Larroyer
8. Andy Lynch
22. Will Maher
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
2. Greg Minikin
21. Joel Monaghan
16. Ben Roberts
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
19. Gadwin Springer
35. Jake Trueman
3. Jake Webster
No Hardaker, Holmes, Millington, Massey, Milner and Shenton. Moors and Gale still missing through injury.