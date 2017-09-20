kirkhall wrote:
Catalan don't take many prisoners, Widnes players will need to wear Crash helmets on Saturday the 'tackling' from the Cats will be fearsome, as always I wonder what the Review Panel with decide on Monday Any Cats players suspended for MPG ?
Sam Moe, Justin Horo, Remi Casty,Louie Anderson and Ben Garcia are all rough and tough nuts !
Sam Moe, Justin Horo, Remi Casty,Louie Anderson and Ben Garcia are all rough and tough nuts !
There will be no Catalans players 'up before the beak' next Monday. Their discipline is now exemplary!!