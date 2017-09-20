WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Acton

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Jamie Acton

Post a reply
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:36 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9871
Location: Deep in Leytherland
kirkhall wrote:
Catalan don't take many prisoners, Widnes players will need to wear Crash helmets on Saturday the 'tackling' from the Cats will be fearsome, as always :wink: I wonder what the Review Panel with decide on Monday :THINK: Any Cats players suspended for MPG ?
Sam Moe, Justin Horo, Remi Casty,Louie Anderson and Ben Garcia are all rough and tough nuts !


There will be no Catalans players 'up before the beak' next Monday. Their discipline is now exemplary!! :wink:
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:07 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 365
After all the headshots vs Kr, that is totally unbelievable. What a farce. Watch this space next week
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:58 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11446
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Being a HKR season ticket holder and attendee at the game between Catalans and my team, I'm intrigued at how Leigh fans saw things with regard to all these head high tackles that no one observed during the game?
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: kirkhall, Nozzy, Vancouver Leyther and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,7211,02976,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM