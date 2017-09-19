|
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 362
|
Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1753
Location: In't Tap Room
|
Wait until Kirkhall see's this thread. It will proper make his day.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:28 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1856
Location: Landan
|
Leythersteve wrote:
Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on
Acton doesn't really do too much of that stuff, it's off the ball nonsense that he gets himself into bother with.
Decision to appeal the ban is biting now, could've done with him Friday, if for no other reason, to give someone a rest ahead of mpg.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:34 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 362
|
Bird appealed after pleading guilty to a very dangerous spear tackle. Got reduced thats justice
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:44 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3999
|
Leythersteve wrote:
Bird appealed after pleading guilty to a very dangerous spear tackle. Got reduced thats justice
Throw.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 362
|
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:35 pm
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5601
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
Leythersteve wrote:
Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on
Blah blah blah, it is what it is, the guys reputation does him no favours. Do I think he was hard done to, probably, but there is no point bleating on about it, it's not going to change the RFLs mind.
As for false head injuries, as frustrating as it I wouldn't like to be the ref who calls it wrong
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:44 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 362
|
Maybe but at the LSV everytime we went forward and broke their line , one of them went down holding the head refs should be wise to it and at least give a verbal warning. My original point was that the Catalan players seem to have a free reign on foul play. One example being Richie Mylers tripping, was it seven warnings at the last count ?
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:47 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7646
Location: Bramhall
|
ColD wrote:
Blah blah blah, it is what it is, the guys reputation does him no favours. Do I think he was hard done to, probably, but there is no point bleating on about it, it's not going to change the RFLs mind.
As for false head injuries, as frustrating as it I wouldn't like to be the ref who calls it wrong
Spot on.
|
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.
You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 667
|
Leythersteve wrote:
Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on
In the first half v hull kr they did loads of head hunting and got away with most of it
|
