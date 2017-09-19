WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Acton

Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:11 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 362
Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:19 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1753
Location: In't Tap Room
Wait until Kirkhall see's this thread. It will proper make his day.
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:28 pm
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1856
Location: Landan
Leythersteve wrote:
Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on


Acton doesn't really do too much of that stuff, it's off the ball nonsense that he gets himself into bother with.

Decision to appeal the ban is biting now, could've done with him Friday, if for no other reason, to give someone a rest ahead of mpg.
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:34 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 362
Bird appealed after pleading guilty to a very dangerous spear tackle. Got reduced thats justice
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:44 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3999
Leythersteve wrote:
Bird appealed after pleading guilty to a very dangerous spear tackle. Got reduced thats justice


Throw.
Image
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:26 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 362
Thats ok then
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:35 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5601
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Leythersteve wrote:
Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on


Blah blah blah, it is what it is, the guys reputation does him no favours. Do I think he was hard done to, probably, but there is no point bleating on about it, it's not going to change the RFLs mind.

As for false head injuries, as frustrating as it I wouldn't like to be the ref who calls it wrong
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:44 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 362
Maybe but at the LSV everytime we went forward and broke their line , one of them went down holding the head refs should be wise to it and at least give a verbal warning. My original point was that the Catalan players seem to have a free reign on foul play. One example being Richie Mylers tripping, was it seven warnings at the last count ?
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:47 pm
TV BOY
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7646
Location: Bramhall
ColD wrote:
Blah blah blah, it is what it is, the guys reputation does him no favours. Do I think he was hard done to, probably, but there is no point bleating on about it, it's not going to change the RFLs mind.

As for false head injuries, as frustrating as it I wouldn't like to be the ref who calls it wrong




Spot on.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:58 pm
propforward 2338
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 667
Leythersteve wrote:
Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on

In the first half v hull kr they did loads of head hunting and got away with most of it

