Leythersteve wrote: Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on

Blah blah blah, it is what it is, the guys reputation does him no favours. Do I think he was hard done to, probably, but there is no point bleating on about it, it's not going to change the RFLs mind.As for false head injuries, as frustrating as it I wouldn't like to be the ref who calls it wrong