Leythersteve wrote: Ive been watching a few of Catalans games on catchup and I reckon that if Jamie played for them, he wouldn't have been banned for. Some of his incidents as Cats get away with high shots, flopping, leading with the forearm constantly lying on.and as we all know, when play goes against them stopping the game with false head injuries, which the officials don't pick up on

Acton doesn't really do too much of that stuff, it's off the ball nonsense that he gets himself into bother with.Decision to appeal the ban is biting now, could've done with him Friday, if for no other reason, to give someone a rest ahead of mpg.