City Centre Pubs
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:07 pm
C for Cuckoo User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2992
Location: Hull
I've just moved into the city centre but I've not been out to watch a game on the tele yet. Are there any good pubs that will show the match on a Friday?
Re: City Centre Pubs
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:11 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5627
Rugby Tavern?
Re: City Centre Pubs
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:44 pm
Raggytash User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 08, 2008 1:36 pm
Posts: 1995
Location: Purgatory
I don't think Rugby Tavern has a tv, nevermind sky sports!

Corn Exchange shows every Hull game, I expect all the sky games. Ebeneezer Morleys show all rugby and football televised games. 10 min walk, but I really like to watch the rugby at Whalebone. Quality booze and a decent atmosphere.
