I don't think Rugby Tavern has a tv, nevermind sky sports!
Corn Exchange shows every Hull game, I expect all the sky games. Ebeneezer Morleys show all rugby and football televised games. 10 min walk, but I really like to watch the rugby at Whalebone. Quality booze and a decent atmosphere.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant1, Beanman, BESTY, Bombed Out, BoothferryBoy, DABHAND, FC-Steward, Fully, Hessle Roader, Karen, Large Paws, McFc, Mr. Zucchini Head, paperboy, PCollinson1990, Stanley Unwin, Towns88, yorksguy1865, Zaphod and 321 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|