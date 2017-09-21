j.c wrote: How does this actually work?

Is it like, AIG, jaguar land-rover, HSBC, barclays etc want their products advertised when union is on and when league is on its a case of, bachelors, specsavers, Northern rock, ford etc?

Under the traditional system, most advertisers will use media-buying agencies. Those advertisers will tell their agencies the sorts of audiences that they want to attract (using a series of MOSAIC profile demographics, of which there are around 80 if you include the sub-segments) and it is up to the media agency to identify what those audiences are likely to be watching, and buy blocks of ad space around that content.Where we're going is a situation where advertisers will be able to target audiences on an individual level, rather than on a demographic level. Sky is already doing this and essentially, what they say to advertisers is "we have an ad slot that we're going to show to Mr J Smith, a 52-year-old company director living in HG3 who is in the £70-80k earning bracket and regularly watches Formula 1" and they essentially auction off that particular ad slot to the highest bidder. You can imagine why a company like BMW, Mercedes or a luxury travel brand might want to target that particular person and why they might want to pay good money to do so. Similarly, there would be fewer advertisers willing to pay (or to pay much) to reach "J Bloggs, a part-time warehouse worker from LS12 who likes to watch rugby league"Essentially, that tech will evolve to take into account things like a person's search history, or places that they regularly go to. Google and other digital ad platforms already do this, but it will eventually come to traditional media.