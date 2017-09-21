I'd say its probably getting to the point where the sport in the Uk needs to take a leap forward or its just going to end up running in ever decreasing circles. Its a big 'if' but if RL could even get a sniff of American sporting dollars it would fundamentally change the economics of the sport, which right now looks like is what's needed. I've no doubt at all that if we had a competition with a couple of north american sides in it as well as London, Cats and maybe Toulouse, the value to any broadcaster would be vastly higher than SL is now.



Right now I look at a sport which is stagnating at the top level, with too few teams of not enough quality. We have a small window of opportunity to make big changes - history shows that if you don't take these chances as they arrive then they may disappear forever. It could also go Pete Tong, but TBH without a big shakeup I don't see SL doing anything other than slowly shrinking over time anyway.