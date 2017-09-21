WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1

Post a reply
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:00 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8262
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I'd say its probably getting to the point where the sport in the Uk needs to take a leap forward or its just going to end up running in ever decreasing circles. Its a big 'if' but if RL could even get a sniff of American sporting dollars it would fundamentally change the economics of the sport, which right now looks like is what's needed. I've no doubt at all that if we had a competition with a couple of north american sides in it as well as London, Cats and maybe Toulouse, the value to any broadcaster would be vastly higher than SL is now.

Right now I look at a sport which is stagnating at the top level, with too few teams of not enough quality. We have a small window of opportunity to make big changes - history shows that if you don't take these chances as they arrive then they may disappear forever. It could also go Pete Tong, but TBH without a big shakeup I don't see SL doing anything other than slowly shrinking over time anyway.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, BrisbaneRhino, PopTart, Roy Haggerty, SmokeyTA, the artist and 89 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,7211,02976,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM