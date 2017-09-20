WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1

Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:53 pm
Sky has 12.5 million UK subscribers, so I took a punt that if the weekly RL viewing figures were around 300,000 (peaking to 500,000) then subscribers who liked RL, and subscribed because of it, might be around that level too.

Whilst I understand that Sky will be interested in advertising revenue to boost their profits, I was illustrating that is might not be the only factor in their business decisions.

I would suggest that Premier Sports doesn't wholly rely upon their advertising revenue either, but is a subscription service, whose main driver is to increase subscription numbers not advertisers.

I'm guessing that nowadays that the explosion of commercial TV channels has driven TV advertising down to low levels, often on ITV there's no actual product advertisement, just promos for upcoming shows.

Might be worth noting that in 2013 Sky spent £265m on advertising themselves, in order to increase subscriber numbers, which was the largest spend on advertising in the UK.
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:13 pm
I think the NRL have it about right. The NRL channel showing everything, with FTA options aswell.

We simply don't have anywhere near the content to do it over here and couldnt really do it without massive co-operation between the NRL and SL/RFL and unfortunately the NRL are the only competition as inward looking and obsessed with naval gazing as the RFL are.

But imagine a Channel showing championship and L1 games and related programming throughout the week and games from around the world over the weekend pretty much a game every 3 or 4 hours making best used of the time difference.
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:27 pm
Maybe Woodsy needs to get on the phone to Jeff Bezos and explain where Wakefield is and outline the attractiveness of the derby games they have with Cas. Sod Sky :)
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:35 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
I think the NRL have it about right. The NRL channel showing everything, with FTA options aswell.

We simply don't have anywhere near the content to do it over here and couldnt really do it without massive co-operation between the NRL and SL/RFL and unfortunately the NRL are the only competition as inward looking and obsessed with naval gazing as the RFL are.

But imagine a Channel showing championship and L1 games and related programming throughout the week and games from around the world over the weekend pretty much a game every 3 or 4 hours making best used of the time difference.

Now that would be good or if you can watch every game of your club on sky or other channel like a season pass that would be better so no matter were your team plays you can watch it live
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:54 pm
Amount of viewers doesn't relate to advertising revenue. Sky make far more advertising revenue for union games than they do rugby league games

Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:15 pm
Having Toronto, Montreal and New York all in Super League, with north American game attendances heading well over 10,000, perhaps even 20,000, and many of them middle class with more disposable income than the average British heartland club, is certainly going to increase rugby league's audience size and its demographic value on both sides of the Atlantic. The biggest new sponsors for the game are likely to be airlines, hotel booking services, and tour companies. If that happened then the RFL would have a case for a larger value TV contract.
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:53 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Amount of viewers doesn't relate to advertising revenue. Sky make far more advertising revenue for union games than they do rugby league games

Prime example is WWE and WCW before it
it collapsed. Big numbers during the Monday night wars but still struggled with advertising revenues.
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:03 pm
Sounds great in theory having a rugby league subscription channel. People don't subscribe to sky sports just for rugby league though. Big risk if you are asking them to make a choice. I would suggest people would choose sky sports over RFL subscription.

Let me give you an example. Box nation is a subscription boxing channel which has failed miserably.
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:42 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Amount of viewers doesn't relate to advertising revenue. Sky make far more advertising revenue for union games than they do rugby league games

How does this actually work?
Is it like, AIG, jaguar land-rover, HSBC, barclays etc want their products advertised when union is on and when league is on its a case of, bachelors, specsavers, Northern rock, ford etc?
