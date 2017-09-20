WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1

Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:53 pm
Sky has 12.5 million UK subscribers, so I took a punt that if the weekly RL viewing figures were around 300,000 (peaking to 500,000) then subscribers who liked RL, and subscribed because of it, might be around that level too.

Whilst I understand that Sky will be interested in advertising revenue to boost their profits, I was illustrating that is might not be the only factor in their business decisions.

I would suggest that Premier Sports doesn't wholly rely upon their advertising revenue either, but is a subscription service, whose main driver is to increase subscription numbers not advertisers.

I'm guessing that nowadays that the explosion of commercial TV channels has driven TV advertising down to low levels, often on ITV there's no actual product advertisement, just promos for upcoming shows.

Might be worth noting that in 2013 Sky spent £265m on advertising themselves, in order to increase subscriber numbers, which was the largest spend on advertising in the UK.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:13 pm
I think the NRL have it about right. The NRL channel showing everything, with FTA options aswell.

We simply don't have anywhere near the content to do it over here and couldnt really do it without massive co-operation between the NRL and SL/RFL and unfortunately the NRL are the only competition as inward looking and obsessed with naval gazing as the RFL are.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
