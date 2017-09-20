wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8542



You can't say that Sky is underpaying RL based purely on volume of audience, because volume really doesn't tell advertisers and broadcasters very much at all. What the sport needs to do is actually look hard at what it offers to Sky, what more it could offer and how it goes about trying to attract more of the sorts of audiences that advertisers want to reach.



I think that you have put words into my mouth or tried to read my mind (which is dangerous).



Do you think that RL should be trying to change the demographic of it's cor supporter base, in order to try and please Sky.

One may have thought that they would like to have a diverse range of sport's within their portfolio, in order to attract as wide a spectrum of viewers as possible.

Your typical RL supporter may eat pizza/McDonald's and spend their cash at Betfred but, even they have a value to Sky and their ilk.

It's not all about Rolex watches and long haul flights.



ITV are happy to show the X factor and Corrie and who do you think their market is ? Wildthing

100% League Network



Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm

Posts: 11355

Location: The City of Wakefield



Website Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm11355The City of Wakefield DGM wrote: Who else would you be referring to? You're not exactly a genius writing an indecipherable code are you? Anyway, good to see an "official" mod posting to try and antagonise posters and adding nothing to the conversation, no wonder RLfans is struggling.



Feel free to apply to Site Admin to Officially Moderate this 'struggling' site.

You do enjoy criticising the Moderating process, maybe you should come on board and sort it, no? Feel free to apply to Site Admin to Officially Moderate this 'struggling' site.You do enjoy criticising the Moderating process, maybe you should come on board and sort it, no? Wakefield TRINITY Mr Churchill Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am

Posts: 535

bramleyrhino wrote:



According to



We're a sport predominantly watched by what marketing people call C2DE (it's an out-dated model - most advertisers use MOSAIC profiling but I won't get into that) - the same sort of audience that watches Premier League darts. These are audiences with generally less purchasing power and so advertisers are going to be less likely to want to pay to reach those audiences, and those that are will only be prepared to pay so much to reach them. It's why Aviva is prepared to pay £5m a year to sponsor RU's Premiership, yet Betfred is only prepared to pay £900,000 a year for the Super League.



And this problem is only going to get worse for RL. Sky is already trialling programmatic TV advertising, where advertisers can send advertisments to individual households based on their demographic profile (and eventually, factors such as their internet search history), and that will allow advertisers to become even more selective about the people they reach and the content they sandwich themselves between. At the moment, advertisers mass-media buy - it is how broadcasters fill their slots, but as more targeted advertising takes off, advertisers can divert their budgets away from mass-media buying and pay more to direct it straight to audiences that arer most likely to purchase. That could hurt RL quite significantly if broadcasters see how much (or little) advertisers are prepared to pay to reach RL-watching audiences.



You can't say that Sky is underpaying RL based purely on volume of audience, because volume really doesn't tell advertisers and broadcasters very much at all. What the sport needs to do is actually look hard at what it offers to Sky, what more it could offer and how it goes about trying to attract more of the sorts of audiences that advertisers want to reach. I've said this on a previous discussion, but it's not simply a case of demanding more from Sky because we think that we deserve more, or because we think that they can afford more. It's about looking at what value we really offer Sky.According to this , an "average" SL game in 2015 generated 299,300 viewers. However, advertisers and broadcasters don't simply look at the volume, they look at the segmentation and the profile of the audience. Broadcasters (both incumbent and prospective) will try to determine how much of that audience makes their purchasing decision on the basis of RL content (so how much Sky could lose, or BT gain) and how easily it can sell that audience to advertisers. Advertisers will look at the (for want of a better word) "quality" of the audience.We're a sport predominantly watched by what marketing people call C2DE (it's an out-dated model - most advertisers use MOSAIC profiling but I won't get into that) - the same sort of audience that watches Premier League darts. These are audiences with generally less purchasing power and so advertisers are going to be less likely to want to pay to reach those audiences, and those that are will only be prepared to pay so much to reach them. It's why Aviva is prepared to pay £5m a year to sponsor RU's Premiership, yet Betfred is only prepared to pay £900,000 a year for the Super League.And this problem is only going to get worse for RL. Sky is already trialling programmatic TV advertising, where advertisers can send advertisments to individual households based on their demographic profile (and eventually, factors such as their internet search history), and that will allow advertisers to become even more selective about the people they reach and the content they sandwich themselves between. At the moment, advertisers mass-media buy - it is how broadcasters fill their slots, but as more targeted advertising takes off, advertisers can divert their budgets away from mass-media buying and pay more to direct it straight to audiences that arer most likely to purchase. That could hurt RL quite significantly if broadcasters see how much (or little) advertisers are prepared to pay to reach RL-watching audiences.You can't say that Sky is underpaying RL based purely on volume of audience, because volume really doesn't tell advertisers and broadcasters very much at all. What the sport needs to do is actually look hard at what it offers to Sky, what more it could offer and how it goes about trying to attract more of the sorts of audiences that advertisers want to reach.



Rugby League at its best is a fantastic spectacle that should appeal to those that like sport right across the social spectrum - irrespective of the origins of the game. We are seeing signs of that with 8,000 crowds in Toronto.



That's why I keep saying Sky is wrong to go in the opposite direction and "dumb down" the product with commentators like O'Connor. It's in Sky's own hands to push the game up market in the way it is presented and with "posher," more intelligent commentators. That way it can start pushing out the social boundaries of who buys into and become advocates for the game. RL in the UK will always have it's core, traditional audience but there is no reason why the appeal cannot be extended if things are done the right way. Like Soccer really. Traditionalists might not like it, but someone with a high profile Union background joining the Sky RL commentary team would give the process a quick kick start. All depends on who would be up for it. But its why I've previously suggested possibilities like Will Greenwood, Brian Moore, Wilkinson, Dallaglio etc Rugby League at its best is a fantastic spectacle that should appeal to those that like sport right across the social spectrum - irrespective of the origins of the game. We are seeing signs of that with 8,000 crowds in Toronto.That's why I keep saying Sky is wrong to go in the opposite direction and "dumb down" the product with commentators like O'Connor. It's in Sky's own hands to push the game up market in the way it is presented and with "posher," more intelligent commentators. That way it can start pushing out the social boundaries of who buys into and become advocates for the game. RL in the UK will always have it's core, traditional audience but there is no reason why the appeal cannot be extended if things are done the right way. Like Soccer really. Traditionalists might not like it, but someone with a high profile Union background joining the Sky RL commentary team would give the process a quick kick start. All depends on who would be up for it. But its why I've previously suggested possibilities like Will Greenwood, Brian Moore, Wilkinson, Dallaglio etc shinymcshine Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm

Posts: 1394

I don't understand the link which you're trying to make between Sky TV, RL and advertisers.



If Sky was a free to air channel, and they were trying to recoup their outlay through advertising revenue, then fair enough.



However, it isn't, it is a subscription based service, where a RL fan has to pay a minimum of £18/month to access the appropriate Sky Sports channel.



Yes I know that we will all be subsidising the Premier League football, but Sky do pretty well out of their RL subscribers in terms of how much they bring in, compared to the amount they pay out, irrespective of any advertising.



Lets do the same basic maths as earlier, (exclusive of any advertising revenue/programme sponsorship they get too):



300000 RL subscribers at £18/mth for 12 mth = £65m per year



and yet they pay out just £36m per year for the RL rights DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 2102

Wildthing wrote: Feel free to apply to Site Admin to Officially Moderate this 'struggling' site.

You do enjoy criticising the Moderating process, maybe you should come on board and sort it, no?



There isn't really a process to criticise is there? The listed moderator for the VT hasn't been online for 18months.



Even so, I'm hardly criticising a "process" am I, I'm criticising your efforts to try & wind up other posters. There isn't really a process to criticise is there? The listed moderator for the VT hasn't been online for 18months.Even so, I'm hardly criticising a "process" am I, I'm criticising your efforts to try & wind up other posters. Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. Wildthing

100% League Network



Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm

Posts: 11355

Location: The City of Wakefield



Website Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm11355The City of Wakefield DGM wrote: There isn't really a process to criticise is there? The listed moderator for the VT hasn't been online for 18months.



Even so, I'm hardly criticising a "process" am I, I'm criticising your efforts to try & wind up other posters.



So that's a no then, I expected as much.

As you were ... So that's a no then, I expected as much.As you were ... Wakefield TRINITY DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 2102

Wildthing wrote: So that's a no then, I expected as much.

As you were ...



Another well constructed and meaningful post - "as you were" indeed. Another well constructed and meaningful post - "as you were" indeed. Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Buggo, Bull Mania, Channel Islander, Google [Bot], Mike Oxlong, MrFlibble, NEwildcat, rodney_trotter, sanjunien, shinymcshine, steadygetyerboots-on, Wigg'n, Wildthing, yorksguy1865 and 145 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 37 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,634,230 2,235 76,231 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TOMORROW : 20:00 SL SALFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























