wrencat1873 wrote: Can you explain why the current Sky deal, which is small change, looks so shaky after the current deal expires.

Sky are getting decent viewing audiences, compared to other sports and they paid peanuts for the current deal.

We should be squeezing them for a hefty increase and / or pass the deal to one of the other broadcasters.

The expansion in France and North America should be of significant interest to Sky and we should be renegotiating the current deal to take account of the changes.

There is every chance that Toulouse and Toronto will be fighting for a promotion spot next season and both look certainties for the "Qualifiers".

1. Sky are on shaky ground. The future of broadcasting is uncertain....if I'd told you in 1997 that within 20 years we'd be watching TV on our phones you'd have called me insane......in fact, if I'd said that in 2007 you'd have locked me up.

2. Toronto (and this is from a Bulls fan Living there that I know who has yet to go to a game) are still a spec on the sporting landscape. We RL fans embrace it as the future because we RL fans have subscribed on Facebook, Twitter and everything else, but to the Public in Toronto, they are still like "ROLLER DERBY"....the reality is somewhat different. That said, well done them on a great first season and hopefully their sponsor and their backer will keep the faith

3. Toulouse could well be in competition with London, Toronto and Catalan next year........so whilst we may have the "reach" that some desire, can anyone tell me how we plan to develop more players from these 4 places other than by the slow, tried and now proven method of London concentrating on grass roots and yoof?

4. What company...American or otherwise will pay more than sky for 200k viewers or at best 500k over a 3 game weekend? BT have basket-ed their eggs in the RU camp.....do you see them getting into the RL market too? Premiere So whom? Toronto have a cable deal.....fewer watch them with a potential 200 million audience than watch London Broncos LIVE.....

5. Back to the coal face> Where are these players going to come from? NSW/QLD Cup? Great.....more Islanders posing as Aussies and Kiwis stepping up whilst the standard steps backwards.....pretty much we'll be worse than the dark side grabbing teams from wherever to attain "relevance"....



Wish people would stop presuming that super league can just walk away from sky and get a better deal elsewhere. Ask the Scottish premier league how that worked out.



They once told sky to stick there offer as they thought they could earn more elsewhere. They ended up on BBC Scotland earning peanuts. They tried to go back to sky @ the time but sky told them where to go.



The reality is this. BBC and premier sports are not paying anywhere near what sky pay. Will BT pay more, I don't think so as like it has been said already. BT have took Aviva premiership rights exclusively. Don't think rugby league is anywhere on BT sport's horizon right now.



Sky will pay more if they feel there is a chance they could lose the rights and right now I don't think they feel threatened. I actually think sky will make a move for the NRL once the rights are back out to tender. They lost Aviva premiership rugby union so there is a new gap they need to fill and NRL rights won't be that expensive.

It will be interesting to see which two clubs are next on the launching pad.



I hope that one is Montreal, because it would create a Canadian local derby that could accelerate each club's growth, and because Montreal has great French restaurants.



I hope that the other is New York because we need a US dimension, and because as Frank Sinatra sang: "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere." Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!



RU has brought in 2 South African teams to an already cross boundary comp. Even the hard nose suits in RU recognise the need to expand to attract sponsorship and TV right unlike some sports. Snooker has introduced clocks to speed the game up for TV, darts dancing birds and music to make fat blokes more attractive , what the hell have we done??



RU has brought in 2 South African teams to an already cross boundary comp. Even the hard nose suits in RU recognise the need to expand to attract sponsorship and TV right unlike some sports. Snooker has introduced clocks to speed the game up for TV, darts dancing birds and music to make fat blokes more attractive , what the hell have we done??

Today we get told where Wakey will play next year. This should be interesting Why would a global or even national TV channel pay a huge fee to broadcast a northern parochial sport that has no desire to expand(similarly large sponsors). Expansion is being driven by the tail rather than strategy.(the dog).



wire-quin wrote: , what the hell have we done??



... ...Snooker has introduced clocks to speed the game up for TV, darts dancing birds and music to make fat blokes more attractive, what the hell have we done??...



Apart from video referees, referee mics, player cam, The Magic Weekend, The Summer Bash, and The Grand Final, yes I dunno, what have we done....

Call Me God wrote:

2. Toronto (and this is from a Bulls fan Living there that I know who has yet to go to a game) are still a spec on the sporting landscape. We RL fans embrace it as the future because we RL fans have subscribed on Facebook, Twitter and everything else, but to the Public in Toronto, they are still like "ROLLER DERBY"....the reality is somewhat different. That said, well done them on a great first season and hopefully their sponsor and their backer will keep the faith

3. Toulouse could well be in competition with London, Toronto and Catalan next year........so whilst we may have the "reach" that some desire, can anyone tell me how we plan to develop more players from these 4 places other than by the slow, tried and now proven method of London concentrating on grass roots and yoof?

4. What company...American or otherwise will pay more than sky for 200k viewers or at best 500k over a 3 game weekend? BT have basket-ed their eggs in the RU camp.....do you see them getting into the RL market too? Premiere So whom? Toronto have a cable deal.....fewer watch them with a potential 200 million audience than watch London Broncos LIVE.....

5. Back to the coal face> Where are these players going to come from? NSW/QLD Cup? Great.....more Islanders posing as Aussies and Kiwis stepping up whilst the standard steps backwards.....pretty much we'll be worse than the dark side grabbing teams from wherever to attain "relevance"....



So, Sky, who along with BT paid £5.1 billion for Premier League Football are a busted flush, oh really and just because BT are broadcasting RU, this doesnt preclude them from showing RL ??



I agree that RL in Toronto and North America is just a spec of dust on the sports landscape but, this is a good thing and the fact that this is year 1 and their management appear to have set out a funded long term investment plan shows that they are serious about seeing just how far they can go.



Of course they have to use Aussie and UK players (with just a few home grown youngsters) and yes, long term, they will have to develop their "own" players, just like London or Catalan.



The major difference with Toronto seems to be that they have a guy with vision, ambition and cash steering them, instead of trying to expand the game on the cheap.



Well done for predicting that phones would be used for more than just making phone calls, brilliant !! but, even they need someone to broadcast the stuff that they want to tap into, it doesnt just appear on screen when you turn the thing on.



RL is without doubt at a cross roads and it's foray into N America seems almost like the last roll of the dice.



So, Sky, who along with BT paid £5.1 billion for Premier League Football are a busted flush, oh really and just because BT are broadcasting RU, this doesnt preclude them from showing RL ??

I agree that RL in Toronto and North America is just a spec of dust on the sports landscape but, this is a good thing and the fact that this is year 1 and their management appear to have set out a funded long term investment plan shows that they are serious about seeing just how far they can go.

Of course they have to use Aussie and UK players (with just a few home grown youngsters) and yes, long term, they will have to develop their "own" players, just like London or Catalan.

The major difference with Toronto seems to be that they have a guy with vision, ambition and cash steering them, instead of trying to expand the game on the cheap.

Well done for predicting that phones would be used for more than just making phone calls, brilliant !! but, even they need someone to broadcast the stuff that they want to tap into, it doesnt just appear on screen when you turn the thing on.

RL is without doubt at a cross roads and it's foray into N America seems almost like the last roll of the dice.

We could well end up reverting to being a part time Northern sport, with some of the big boys moving over to Union and none of uswant that to happen.

Website Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm11353The City of Wakefield DGM wrote: Or, "please remember that this is a discussion forum, so if you post some unfounded claptrap, expect for it to be challenged".



Anyway, constructive & well thought out post as usual Wildthing, thanks for adding to the debate.



Apologies Mr (Unofficial) VT Mod.



