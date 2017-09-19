wrencat1873 wrote: Can you explain why the current Sky deal, which is small change, looks so shaky after the current deal expires.

Sky are getting decent viewing audiences, compared to other sports and they paid peanuts for the current deal.

We should be squeezing them for a hefty increase and / or pass the deal to one of the other broadcasters.

The expansion in France and North America should be of significant interest to Sky and we should be renegotiating the current deal to take account of the changes.

There is every chance that Toulouse and Toronto will be fighting for a promotion spot next season and both look certainties for the "Qualifiers".

1. Sky are on shaky ground. The future of broadcasting is uncertain....if I'd told you in 1997 that within 20 years we'd be watching TV on our phones you'd have called me insane......in fact, if I'd said that in 2007 you'd have locked me up.2. Toronto (and this is from a Bulls fan Living there that I know who has yet to go to a game) are still a spec on the sporting landscape. We RL fans embrace it as the future because we RL fans have subscribed on Facebook, Twitter and everything else, but to the Public in Toronto, they are still like "ROLLER DERBY"....the reality is somewhat different. That said, well done them on a great first season and hopefully their sponsor and their backer will keep the faith3. Toulouse could well be in competition with London, Toronto and Catalan next year........so whilst we may have the "reach" that some desire, can anyone tell me how we plan to develop more players from these 4 places other than by the slow, tried and now proven method of London concentrating on grass roots and yoof?4. What company...American or otherwise will pay more than sky for 200k viewers or at best 500k over a 3 game weekend? BT have basket-ed their eggs in the RU camp.....do you see them getting into the RL market too? PremiereSo whom? Toronto have a cable deal.....fewer watch them with a potential 200 million audience than watch London Broncos LIVE.....5. Back to the coal face> Where are these players going to come from? NSW/QLD Cup? Great.....more Islanders posing as Aussies and Kiwis stepping up whilst the standard steps backwards.....pretty much we'll be worse than the dark side grabbing teams from wherever to attain "relevance"....Well done again to Toronto. I don't mind admitting I was on the skeptical side over 1 year, 3 years and 10 years......and it's currently 1 - 0 to the optimists!