Maybe we will end up with east and west comps or similar like the yanks have, going into a finals series.
Wire Quin at work
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:05 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Wildthing wrote:
Please remember not to make any posts that aren't 100% positive regarding the OP's post or the
VT Unofficial Moderator will be on you
Or, "please remember that this is a discussion forum, so if you post some unfounded claptrap, expect for it to be challenged".
Anyway, constructive & well thought out post as usual Wildthing, thanks for adding to the debate.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:15 pm
DGM wrote:
And how did you come to the conclusion there could only be 4 UK-based SL teams?
Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto
2 other new teams mentioned
It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.
Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:25 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Gallanteer wrote:
Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto
2 other new teams mentioned
It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.
Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?
I think the scenario you've put there is pretty unlikely although not impossible, and in the long-term we'd likely have a different league structure than the one we have now. Plus I'm not sure the clubs would vote them all in.
I didn't mention the National side or reducing the number of clubs, but I'd prefer to see more strong clubs emerge from the UK/England too, whether they be from the Heartlands or expansion sides. Ultimately the National side will improve by the more players that are exposed to a higher standard of RL, wherever their club plays.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:41 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
With the future of the Sky revenue looking very shaky after the current deal expires there may be major issues for many of the current professional teams in years to come.
The arrival of foreign teams bringing foreign TV money with them may yet bail a few of them out.
Can you explain why the current Sky deal, which is small change, looks so shaky after the current deal expires.
Sky are getting decent viewing audiences, compared to other sports and they paid peanuts for the current deal.
We should be squeezing them for a hefty increase and / or pass the deal to one of the other broadcasters.
The expansion in France and North America should be of significant interest to Sky and we should be renegotiating the current deal to take account of the changes.
There is every chance that Toulouse and Toronto will be fighting for a promotion spot next season and both look certainties for the "Qualifiers".
Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:34 pm
DGM wrote:
Why not I suppose.
Toronto's first season seems to have been by most measures a successful one, and there's no reason why that blueprint can't succeed elsewhere in North America.
Perez can only be good for our sport, and I'd hope that the RFL are inspired & learn from him by seeing what can be done with some passion, a plan, and a hefty dose of willpower.
I'm expecting the same old crass remarks from parochial element of RL's fanbase in response to this news, wittering on about away fans & making up very witty franchise names. One thing is for sure though, their voices are a lot quieter than they were this time last year.
Me I say if it works bring it on we need something in rugby league or we might fail if the teams are successful it will be great and a lot more players from the teams were they play we can then have 16 or more teams in time so has not to have to play teams more then once home and away unless in a cup game
Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:53 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Also, could Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC and Saints all survive if 2 3rds of their games had zero away fans attending and costing fans a hell of a lot to attend away matches?
If Castleford, Leeds, Hull and St Helens can honestly say that they've worked as hard as they can, as cleverly as they can, and effectively invested as much as they can, in getting everyone living within a reasonable travelling distance to their games, then that argument stands up. Until then, the away fans argument is literally the worst argument against expansion.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:04 pm
Eric Perez is a gift from the gods for rugby league. Forward thinking entrepreneurs with deep pockets should be warmly embraced.
Wake up troglodytes.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:11 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
If Eric Pirez has formulated a viable business model which can sustain a competitive team, then there's no reason why more teams can't follow that and increase the number of transatlantic teams.
The logistics of part-time Championship/League 1 sides going overseas more than once a season might be problematic, due to players getting time off work though.
However, if this helps expand the game, and put it on a more stable financial footing, by bringing in new investment, sponsors, and most importantly supporters, then its to be applauded.
Agree with all of this. Clearly if the money and will is there to support the implementation of the infrastructures that will create more overseas sustainable clubs, then that can only ever be a positive. That sustainability piece is key though - the expansion clubs need to build a grass roots fan base and ultimately grow the game at local level to create pathways and a regional game. That said, Melbourne have been around for over 20 years and have only developed 1 Victorian player in all of that time - and nobody would say the Melbourne franchise has been a failure. But still, expansion isn't just about a top level club in the area, true expansion is having a flourishing sport at grass roots level that will ultimately support the professional club in 20/30/40 years time.
Sure it will create some short/medium term logistical issues, but it's got to be worth persevering with for the potential long term benefits. Ultimately it's all a numbers game, the more people playing and interested in the game, the better. If (and it's a big if) the game really takes off in America/Canada, their participation numbers could dwarf England and Australia, but it's a long term investment.
Perez is certainly a breath of fresh air and the sport needs more people like him involved.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:54 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Can you explain why the current Sky deal, which is small change, looks so shaky after the current deal expires.
Sky are getting decent viewing audiences, compared to other sports and they paid peanuts for the current deal.
We should be squeezing them for a hefty increase and / or pass the deal to one of the other broadcasters.
The expansion in France and North America should be of significant interest to Sky and we should be renegotiating the current deal to take account of the changes.
There is every chance that Toulouse and Toronto will be fighting for a promotion spot next season and both look certainties for the "Qualifiers".
Indeed
